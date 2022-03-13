This past week, the weather finally cooperated, and a few of my current and former students got to tour one of the best Cretaceous period marine fossil beds on Earth. The trip was not long or expensive since this fossil bed is in the North Sulphur River.
For those majoring in biology, the spring semester covers the evolutionary history of life on Earth. Teaching the topics through various lectures and lab experiences can help students understand the content. Still, nothing can hammer a subject home like a little hands-on learning in your backyard.
Over the years, I have had a student or two who was a rock hound or who had rock hound family members who knew some of our area’s details. However, in general, most people are not aware of the history buried in the banks of our river. We can walk through time today in the North Sulphur because the Texas Reclamation Department channelized the river in 1929 to help with drainage for farming. Initially, the channel was only 30 feet wide and 12 feet deep, but rainwater picked up speed in the straighter cut, and erosion picked up with it. Today, the channel is over 300 feet wide and 80 feet deep. This makes much of the river walkable during dry months and reveals the deeper history beneath our feet. Within those 80-foot banks of the river, you can explore over 90 million years of the history of our area.
In the deepest layers of the banks, you enter the world of the Cretaceous period, 145.5 million years ago to 66 million years ago. Our area was underwater during the Late Cretaceous, with the edge of the sea being around Glen Rose to our west and Broken Bow to our north. In Glen Rose and southern Oklahoma, you find fossil footprints and bones of the land-dwelling dinosaurs.
The most characteristic fossil poking out the banks is a large ancient marine oyster called Exogyra. What makes the banks so unique is that once you see the Exogyra layer and explore just above it, you notice a considerable change. Life practically disappears in the layers just above, and you must move several feet up to see life return. However, you will never see another Exogyra fossil past the dead layer.
So, what happened? The death of Exogyra marks the extinction of the large dinosaurs, a date in history known as the KT boundary when a massive asteroid rewrote life on Earth. The Mt. Everest-sized space rock ended the dominance of “most” of the dinosaurs and ushered in the age of mammals.
Besides the mountains of shelled creatures like Exogyra, a variety of marine turtle fossils, shark’s teeth, giant mosasaurs and plesiosaur fossils can also be found. In the layers above the Cretaceous, you run into the Pleistocene fossil beds, which contain a variety of mammals, including; mastodons, bison, sloths, glyptodonts and mammoths. You also find a variety of Native American artifacts in the upper layers of the banks. They can date back 13,000 years to the Clovis people, who lived with some of these incredible mammals listed above.
There is much more to explore about our area’s geologic and evolutionary history. If you find the time, a trip to the river to see it is more than worth it!
