Out of habit, the Old Man and I sat underneath a wide, bare red oak tree beside Sanders Creek. It would soon bud out with leaves and eventually acorns. Of course there was no shade, but we didn’t need it right then, despite the warm, clear day.
A tin lard can between us was full of those giant worms from down on the Red River. When Cousin and I dug earthworms for bait out of the garden, they were typically a couple of inches long. When the Old Man wanted worms, we trekked down to the riverbottoms to land that had likely never been cultivated. That’s where they grew from a foot to two feet long.
People have accused me of making that up, but in 2008, an article in Texas Parks and Wildlife confirmed that the Blackland Prairie of North and Northeast Texas grew Diplocardia fusca up to 36 inches. That translates to Big Ol’ Worms.
Want more proof? On June 20, 1958, the Clarksville Times reported that a Clarksville resident measured one of those jumbo-size earthworms at 48 inches.
We only dug up a few of those giants to use as bait, leaving the rest to grow and multiply. I didn’t know it at the time, but the Old Man was an environmentalist without ever hearing the term. That’s where the conversation went as we waited for our bobbers to twitch.
He worked at his chew of Redman for a moment, then tucked it into one cheek to speak.
“That was a big covey of quail we busted up walking in here. What does that tell you?”
I was trying to relax and fish, and here he was asking questions. I didn’t know there was going to be a pop quiz about our morning.
“They were big birds, so they have a lot to eat?”
“Well,” he shifted his chew to the other cheek, “that’s right. They looked pretty fat to me, but that’s not the first thing I thought of when they flew. What else did you notice?”
I wished my bobber would go under so I could quit wondering about a plain old covey of quail. It didn’t move and I thought about giving it a twitch or reeling in to see if there was still bait on the hook.
Instead, I took another stab at his question.
“We were almost on top of them.”
“Good. What does that tell you?”
Good lord! When was he going to quit?
“Uh, ummm, we’re pretty quiet when we walk?”
He laughed
“I’m not sure about that. You stepped on every stick you could find between the truck and here.”
“Hey, I walk with my toes straight ahead like I read the Indians did to be quiet.”
“Well, you need practice. I’m still waiting for an answer.”
“I give up.”
“I’ve taught you never to give up on anything.”
“The birds were close together, and it was early afternoon, so they’d already fed and grouped up to rest before they scattered again this afternoon.”
“Now you’re paying attention.” His red and white bobber disappeared in a flash. He reared back and set the hook on a fat channel cat that fought him all the way to the bank.
I sighed as he worked the hook free from the big cat’s jaw. My bobber was only four or five feet from his, but it hadn’t twitched. He put the fish on a stringer, threaded another worm on the hook, and cast out.
“Don’t get discouraged. You remember that day last year when you were catching crappie off the front of the boat and I couldn’t even buy a nibble.”
I was afraid he was going to launch into that old saw about our activity being called fishing instead of catching, or hunting instead of shooting. He didn’t, but like a dog with a bone, he kept worrying me about those stinkin’ quail.
“So you still haven’t answered me.”
“I did, and then I came up with about a million reasons that you didn’t want.”
“Oh, there weren’t that many, and I liked all the other answers, but there’s still one more.”
I studied on the big covey in question. They were big birds, close together, they held until we almost stepped on them, and if we’d been behind a dog it would have…
“I got it. They haven’t been shot over. It was still a big ol’ covey that was still together.”
He grinned and nodded.
“I knew you’d figure it out. That was a big covey because no one had ever busted it, and I can tell you, they’d have been more skittish if someone had shot a few of them.
“They’ll be here next year, too.”
“That’s right. They’ll scatter and pair up with some others and start another covey. Just remember, we can come back once after we find them, and maybe twice if we don’t shoot too many, but don’t you ever be like Bob Palmer who comes back every day to shoot the same covey until they’re all gone.” He shook his head. “That’s about as sorry as a man can be.”
I repeated what I’d heard from him and Uncle.
“You have to leave seed birds.” My rod bowed and the line streaked through the water. I leaned back to set the hook and the big cat sounded, heading straight for the bottom.
“Keep that rod tip up.”
I did, glad that he didn’t keep up with the advice. One side of my brain figured out that he didn’t need to keep telling me what to do, because we’d already been over it before, so he left me to fight the catfish without repetitive advice.
Oh, just like the quail. After that day, he never quizzed me again about what I’d learned.
As well as being an environmentalist before that word came into use, he was a teacher as well.
