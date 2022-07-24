Q. Dear Neil: I have a white mallow planted next to a cherry red mallow. One of the flowers on the white plant was half and half. Is this a new plant, or did it just pick up the color from the darker bush?

A. Actually, neither. Since it’s growing on the white bush, it’s still part of the white bush. And if it had “picked up” a change in color from the red plant (via pollination), that would have happened in the next generation — as new plants germinated and grew from seed. This is a chance mutation known as a chimera where distinctly different plant tissues grow side by side. Look at the grocery. You’ll see it in Red Delicious apples where a very precise portion of the apple is darker red than the rest of the fruit. You’ll also see it in the tropical succulent plant known as mother-in-law’s tongue, or snake plant sansevieria with the gold and green variegation. There probably is a small section of the stem on which this flower grew that has this mutation. It’s possible that you could propagate from that exact section and get more of these two-toned flowers if anyone ever wanted them, but I doubt if it would be easy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.