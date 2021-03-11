Water temps are on a warming trend with temps in the high 40s to low 50s. What this tells me is that very soon fish will be on beds, or at least they will be in staging areas.
The problem, though, is most lakes are above normal pool with stained to muddy conditions. Baits that have worked for me in these conditions are spinner baits with either black or orange and brown skirts, and you might add a swimbait to give it a little bulk, which will cause a little more vibration. You also might need at least a number 5 Colorado deep cup blade.
Another bait that causes vibration is a chatterbait type bait. Again, by adding a swimbait, you’ll get a little more vibration. Keep in mind, bass primarily feed by sight, but since the water is off-color they will feed by sound. For the fish that are staging, try an A-Rig with extra willowleaf blades or a mid-range crank in crawfish or perch patterns. By using these baits, you can probe staging areas. You also might want to have a jerkbait tied on. This bait can be fished by casting and then jerking and pausing. The pause can be very effective because it gives the bass an easy meal that he doesn’t have to use energy from chasing.
At this time, with this warming trend, be sure to keep an eye on your temp gauge because it just might be the most important part of your electronics. That’s because as water temps rise into the mid 50s, the spawning cycle usually begins. Males will be coming shallow first, looking for good, safe areas to build beds. The females will be laying out in a little deeper water staging. As water temps rise into the higher 50s to lower 60s, the cycle is on the way. The males will then go find a female and drive her to the bed where she will lay eggs, usually only staying for a short time. The male is there also, not necessarily on the bed, but just in that area. The female will then pull off the bed, and the male will move onto it so he can guard the fry.
If you watch this cycle, it’s such a learning experience. I like to bend my hook and watch reactions of the fish because you can use this if you are in a tournament when you need to catch a kicker fish. With the stained water, it’s hard to actually see the fish on the beds, but with your experience over the years, you will usually know how to locate spawning areas (just look for the light spots and blind cast to them), and you’ll know how to coax that fish into hitting your bait.
It’s a great time to be on the water — just stay safe and I’ll see you in the shallows.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 48 degrees; 0.79 feet high. Black bass are fair on A-rigs, finesse crankbaits and skirted jigs in 12 to 18 feet near creek bends, timber, rocky shorelines and drop-offs. Crappie are slow on minnows and jigs in brush piles and near open water bait schools. Catfish are fair on cut bait and punch bait in 12 to 25 feet near baited holes.
Caddo: Water stained; 40 degrees; 2.73 feet high. Largemouth bass are slow working brush hogs, crankbaits and swimbaits near channel edges, boat docks and creek mouths. Crappie are slow on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber near a drop-off or creek channel in 14 to 24 feet. White bass are slow on slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are fair on punch bait fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water stained; 48 degrees; 2.01 high. Largemouth bass are slow on worms, crankbaits, and jigs. The white bass and hybrids are fair in 25 to 35 feet with live bait and slabs and over humps, ridges, and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are slow with minnows and jigs on brush piles and near timber. Catfish are fair on cut bait and in punch bait 15 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 47 degrees; 0.06 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on spinners, crankbaits and jigs near deep points, roadbeds, brush piles, timber and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are fair with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 28 to 45 feet near bait schools in the main lake. Catfish are slow on punch bait and cut bait in 12 to 30 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 44 degrees; 0.91 feet high. Largemouth bass are slow on jigs, plastic worms and crankbaits near points, creek bends and fallen timber. Crappie are slow on minnows in 13 to 28 feet near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are slow on punch bait.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 46 degrees; 1.01 feet high. Blue catfish are good on fresh cut bait and live bait. Channel catfish are good on punch bait. Largemouth bass are fair on brush hogs, finesse jigs and jerk baits. White bass and hybrid stripers are fair on live bait near ridges and humps in the main lake. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, bridge pilings and main lake bait schools.
Broken Bow: Elevation normal, water 46 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits and spoons in the main lake and around points. Walleye fair on grubs and rogues along channels and river channel.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 46 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, jigs, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout excellent on small lures, tube jigs and worms along creek channels.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 44 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs and drop-shot along channels, flats and rocks. Crappie slow on minnows along creek channels and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation rising, water clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spoons along creek channels and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and creek channels. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait along the river channel.
Texoma: Water lightly stained; 44 degrees; 3.27 feet low. Striped bass are good on swimbaits and live shad. White bass are fair on slabs and jigging spoons. Largemouth bass are slow fishing plastic worms, crankbaits, jerk baits, and flutter spoons in 15 to 30 feet. Crappie are fair on minnows and white jigs near deep boathouses, timber, and brush piles in 18 to 32 feet. Catfish are slow on punch bait.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
