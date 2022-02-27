"Is this really fun?” Cousin had trouble forming the words, because his teeth were chattering so bad.
I tried to form words, but the cold was so deep I had to move my jaw around a few times to loosen up and make myself understood.
“It’s better than being in an office.”
“At least it’d be warm there.”
I looked out across the frozen slough and our decoy spread.
“This is called hunting. It isn’t about shooting ducks, it’s about the experience.”
“I can’t eat experience.”
Wind whistled over wings that we couldn’t see through the overcast. Shotgun ready, Cousin scanned the cloudy skies and back to the decoys bobbing on the shallow surface. Ducks splashed onto the slough with the sound of someone pouring out a bucket of water.
Cousin pulled the collar up on his coat.
“I think this is colder than the time we were hunting with Dad right here in this exact spot when we were kids.”
“Uh, no. That day it was freezing rain and sleet, and I had a hole in my waders that leaked so bad one foot was frozen.”
Sleet rattled on the dead leaves covering the ground.
“Now, it’s that bad.”
Pellets rattled off my hat.
“Still no freezing rain and at least we don’t have a dog that shakes ice water all over us.”
“That would only happen if we had a dog, and were shooting ducks. They’re all pitching in over there and I haven’t had a shot in the last hour.”
“You don’t have to be so negative.” I was miserable and thinking about going in.
“It was your idea to be out here.”
“No it wasn’t. You called me, remember, and said it was the perfect day to hunt ducks.”
“I said geese. I saw ‘em come over the house and head this way.”
“Well, I haven’t seen a goose yet, and ducks are flying, so I’d say we’re hunting ducks.”
The slough was fed by a winding creek full of water. Wind whistled over wings again and a pair of wood ducks appeared and then shot past in a flash.
Cousin’s shotgun was halfway to his shoulder by the time they disappeared.
“They’re so fast I’m gonna need to just sit here and aim across the water.”
The sleet increased, as did our misery.
“You know, we don’t have to stay out here.” I shivered. “I’ve been known to leave a deer stand when my water bottle froze.”
“Was that the year you had to break the little vent window in your truck to get inside because you left your keys in the ignition.”
“That was the day. It was so cold I thought I had hypothermia.”
“You might get to experience that again.”
“Well, it’s pretty cold all right, but I don’t feel hypothermic.”
“You might by the time we get into my truck.”
“Why’s that?”
“Because I forgot the keys. They’re in the cup holder.”
“And you locked it.”
“Of course I did. You can’t trust anybody these days.”
“We’re so far back in these bottoms it’ll take us two hours to walk out if we can’t get into your truck, and you’re worried about somebody breaking in?”
“Not as much now as I am of freezing to death.” He bent and thinking he saw ducks coming in, I did the same.
After a few seconds I saw he was back up and I heard a crack.
“What are you doing now? Did you see ducks?”
“Nope. There’s pecans all around here. I figured I’d crack a few for something to do.”
I sighed.
“At least hunting with you is never boring…”
Pecans hit the ground as his shotgun came up.
“Ducks!” He cranked down on two closest to him. The shots hammered the woods around us.
Despite being so cold I was frosting up, I shouldered my shotgun and pulled the trigger. One incoming duck folded and zipped through the air, heading for Cousin like a missile.
“Watch…”
Catching the movement from the corner of his eye, Cousin twisted like Keanu Reeves in the Matrix movies. The little drake missed Cousin’s nose by an inch and bounced between us.
He frowned.
“You did that on purpose.”
“Hey, I was just shooting. I’m not good enough to drop ‘em where I want.”
“Don’t shoot any incoming birds anymore, then.”
“Well…” I couldn’t think of a good argument. “…you keep up with your keys from now on.”
He broke out in his distinctive laugh.
“I have ‘em here. Just wanted to see what you’d do if I said they were locked up.”
I grinned.
“I wouldn’t have made any difference. It’d have been your glass we broke to get in, not mine.”
He frowned.
“Didn’t think of that.”
“You think you can hit those birds coming in?”
We shouldered our guns at the same time sleet fell so hard we could barely see.
“We can try.”
Lordy, I miss hunting with that boy…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.