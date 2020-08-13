Here we are, heading to mid-August, with fall right around the corner. On Pat Mayse, as well as our other area lakes, there is an unusual amount of boat traffic and fishing pressure. If we just use a little common fishing smarts, we can still have a successful fishing trip. We simply have to go to the spots where there is less boating traffic and other fishermen.
If you have a favorite early spot that has been busy with other boats, then try to get there earlier than you usually do — or go late when most traffic is off the water and resting up for the next day — even if you have to go in the dark. Another thing you can do is work the roadbeds, channel swings and the smaller creeks that run off into the main channel. You can find these areas in the timber area of Pat Mayse, which will have less traffic and fishing pressure than the main lake. If you experiment in these places, you’ll find that once you locate a fish or two, you just might set-up in this spot and load the boat with fish. By using your electronics, you can find schools of fish that have little or no pressure at all. It might take a little time, but the rewards are worth the effort.
Jigs, worms, creature baits and medium to deep cranks are all good choices of baits. One of my favorite cranks is an old-school Hellbender or a Mudbug. These baits hang up less than most other cranks, plus they float up when you hit wood or rock. Most of the time when these baits hit something and you let it float off, you will get hammered by a fish. The other thing about these baits is that you can make more casts and cover more water faster, and this will increase your odds of catching. Once you’ve got a fish or two, try a creature bait or a jig, then go back to the Bender or Mudbug.
You will find fish shallow in these areas — especially around the island which also has a roadbed running by it. Less traffic or fishing pressure just could be the answer for you to fish a group of fish — there are catfish and crappie in these same areas, but it might take time, or even a day or two, so just have patience for success. If you’re after crappie, check out the cedar thickets and look for the catfish that can be found around the roadbeds or the channels. Fish smart, keep it simple, and I’ll see you up the creek.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water slightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.18 feet low. Black bass are good on swimbaits, jigs, diving crankbaits, chatter baits and Texas rigged plastic worms in 14 to 25 feet near creek channels, standing timber and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait in 12 to 25 feet.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.44 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees and vegetation fishing plastic craws. Crankbaits, skirted jigs and Texas-rigged plastic worms are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines in 8 to 12 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber in 14 to 25 feet. White bass are good on jigs and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait and earthworms in 12 to 20 feet fishing channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water clear; 86 degrees; 1.15 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged curly-tailed plastic worms, crankbaits and skirted jigs in 16 to 25 feet. The white bass are excellent in 25 to 35 feet with slabs, swimbaits and jigging spoons over humps, flats and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows on brush piles and timber edges. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 14 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 85-89 degrees; 0.93 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on blue fleck, purple and dark green plastic worms, diving crankbaits, bladed jigs and chatter baits near standing timber, points and humps in 14 to 28 feet. Some topwater action early with plugs and buzz baits. White and yellow bass are good in deeper water of main lake drop-offs, flats and humps. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 18 to 25 feet in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 12 to 24 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 1.09 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, grubs and brush hogs along vegetation lines, drop-offs and creek beds. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 13 to 25 feet. Catfish are good on cut shad and punch bait in 12 to 25 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 85-88 degrees; 0.60 feet low. Catfish are excellent on punch bait, earthworms and cut bait in 13 to 28 feet. Largemouth Bass are fair on spinnerbaits, dark blue or purple plastic worms and skirted jigs. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slab spoons. Watch for diving birds to mark feeding schools or use sonar to locate fish feeding in schools of bait near drop-offs, flats and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation 4 3/4 feet below normal, water 88 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation below normal, water 83 degrees and murky. Channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam and around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, crickets, PowerBait, small lures and tube jigs around channels.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 85 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, flukes and spinnerbaits around channels, points and rocks.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk bait, and spinnerbaits around coves, river channel, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, hotdogs, and punch bait below the dam and around the main lake.
Texoma: Elevation normal, water 83 degrees. Striped bass good on Alabama rig, live shad, slabs and topwater lures around flats and main lake. Fishing has been good the past week, striped bass are biting on topwater lures, slabs, live shad and Alabama rigs. White bass are good on live bait and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake. Use sonar to mark schools along the river channel and flats. Largemouth bass are good fishing skirted jigs, Texas rigged plastic creatures, chatter baits and crankbaits in 14 to 24 feet. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around the main lake, river channel and river mouth. Catfish are being caught on cut bait and whole shad. Crappie fair on jigs, live bait and minnows around brush structure and docks. Crappie are moving into deeper water holding on brush structure in about 30 feet of water.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.