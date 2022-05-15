A large butterfly garden established more than a decade ago by a fifth grade gifted class of future problem solvers at Aikin Elementary School needs constant maintenance, an issue that has caught the attention of the Red River Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists.
As one of the group’s community projects, the naturalists have tackled the four-quadrant garden that surrounds donor markers in recognition of early supporters of Trail de Paris at one of the trailheads located on the Paris Junior College campus.
For years, maintenance has been provided by a number of volunteers including the Town and Country Garden Club, which in 2018 disbanded and left a donation designated to the garden.
In the past several weeks, workers have been sighted at the garden, which is now in its full glory, attracting butterflies and adding beauty along the Trail de Paris.
“We realize it’s going to be a lot of on-going work,” organizer Karen Hall said of the project. “A lot of the members of our chapter are getting older now, so we certainly welcome anyone who would like to help us.”
A part of Paris ISD’s Socrates program, the fifth-grade class, taught by Debra Fleming, earned statewide recognition in Future Problem Solving community problem solving competition with their trails beautification project.
At the time, Fleming noted that trails activist Earl Erickson pitched the project to the class. He and Fleming were members of the 2003-2004 Leadership Lamar County class that proposed building the walking trail in Paris along an abandoned railroad track, which later became the center of the 130-mile Northeast Texas Trail stretching from Farmersville to the west and New Boston to the east.
Supported by Texas A&M University, the mission of the Texas Master Naturalists program is to develop a corps of well-informed volunteers to provide education, outreach and service dedicated to the management of natural resources and natural areas within communities, according to txmn.tamu.edu.
Volunteers implement youth education programs, operate parks, nature centers and natural areas and provide leadership in local natural resource conservation efforts. Volunteer hours are turned in each year to benefit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, which gets government funding based on the number of volunteer hours reported.
Recently, local members of the Red River Chapter, which includes Lamar, Red River, Delta, Hopkins, Titus and several other Northeast Texas counties, participated in a Great Backyard Bird Count, a four-day commitment to watch, count and report the numbers of different species to the Cornell University Lab of Ornithology. Reported numbers are used for scientific research, an aid in conservation efforts and year-to-year tracking to determine which individual species have increased or declined.
Most recently, chapter members partnered with Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine, the Paris Garden & Study Club and Campbell Soup Co., to give away roughly 500 free seed packets in celebration of Earth Day.
The group also maintains bluebird boxes at Pat Mayse Lake, and was involved in placing interactive stations along the Northeast Texas Trail outside Paris and Clarksville to encourage families to learn more about nature while engaging in physical activities.
“We do several different projects, and I would encourage anyone to join us by signing up for a class,” Hall said about annual training classes that begin each fall in Paris. “Anyone interested can go to txmn.tamu.edu or our Facebook page, which is Red River Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists.”
