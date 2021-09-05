Medicine is chock full of long disease names, confusing abbreviations and words that seem to contain half of the alphabet. One of the most interesting that seems to fly right under the radar is the short abbreviation PRN.
Pro re nata (PRN) is a Latin phrase meaning “in the circumstance.” While it can pertain to a need for periodic employee staffing, it is most commonly used when prescribing a medication with the instructions to “take as needed.” All too often, I find discussions around these instructions anything but straightforward.
Many medications should be taken regularly and for a specific amount of time, while others are intended to be used as a tool only if and when you need them. Taking antibiotics for strep throat is an excellent example of the former. Unless allergic, patients need to take penicillin regularly for a full 10 days to eradicate the infection and prevent long-term consequences. Anxiety medications can be an excellent example of the latter. Some people get nervous only twice a year when flying on an airplane and take “as needed” medication for those two events. In contrast, others may have multiple panic attacks a day and take the same medication “as needed” twice daily, every day.
Some controlled medications are tracked by both the Texas Medical Board and the Texas Pharmacy Board to add a layer of complexity. You might find yourself taking a pill seemingly as directed by your doctor but then be told you are filling too early by the pharmacy.
I struggle with this issue daily. When asking patients, “How often do you take (insert medication here)?” usual responses run the gamut of “Only when I need it” or “Oh, just like you told me to” or even “How it says on the bottle.” None of these responses are wrong, but the follow-up questions can sometimes sound accusatory. “Well, how often do you need it?” has a hint of an implication that you really shouldn’t need it that often.
The confusion of PRN instructions goes in both directions, as some providers have learned the hard way. Instructions like “take one tablet by mouth as needed for sleep” leave too much room for interpretation. If one tablet doesn’t work, do I take one more because it is still “needed”? What about a third if it is still not working?
I will keep trying to find the right words in those moments to determine how much and how often medications are being taken without sounding accusatory or implying any negative connotation. But I also have a few recommendations for clarification on both ends. If the instructions for any of your prescription medications include the directions “as needed,” make sure you understand the following:
• The reason you are taking the medication.
• How much medicine you can take at one time.
• How often you can take the medication.
• How much total medication you can safely take over 24 hours.
Finally, if a medication you are taking “as needed” is not helping as intended, don’t take more than the maximum prescribed, and never hesitate to speak to your health care provider for advice or alternatives.
