The Old Man called us from the front porch.
“Y’all come on. We’re going to the bottoms.”
That’s all we needed to hear up there in the hay barn. Like stirred up fire ants, we swarmed off the stacked bales and headed across the pasture at a dead run that warm spring day. He and Uncle were already in the cab by the time we reached the truck. The tailgate was down, so Cousin, Little Brother and I jumped on.
Cousin’s sister Susan was more ladylike and joined the old men in the cab.
We were old enough that sitting on the tailgate put our feet pretty close to the ground. When the Old Man backed the ’56 Ford toward the slight incline at the gate, I expected the soles of my shoes to brush the new grass.
We pulled out on the two-lane highway and drove the short distance to the turnoff leading into the bottoms. Sitting there like three chimps, I leaned over to watch the hardtop blur past beneath us.
I could tell when he slowed to turn that we’d arrived at the dirt road and the three of us experienced kids raised our feet as the truck dipped down off the higher highway. That time our feet did drag the ground. The Old Man accelerated and dust rose behind the pickup.
He slowed again at a plank bridge, and then a slight dip bounced us on the tailgate. I turned to see him watching in the rearview mirror, laughing.
We rode in the back of that truck for years, standing up and looking over the cab as the Old Man drove through those dirt tracks between fields. I learned to keep my balance back then that served me well years later in the late 1980s.
Bracketed by Doc and Wrong Willie, I stood in the back of a pickup down out of Carrizo Springs, about 120 miles southwest of San Antonio, looking for quail while an acquaintance drove.
Jerry Wayne and Patrick rode in the cab with Bill, who managed the ranch that was thick with bobwhites. We were rolling down a ranch road and each time we saw a covey of quail, Doc on my left slapped the roof and Bill stopped. The dogs riding in the back with us boiled out of the pickup and we followed, shot the birds and climbed back in to do it all over again.
It was a lazy, fun way to hunt, but not without potential for harm as we found out.
The three in the cab were apparently deep into some deep conversation and I noticed the prickly pear cactus was flashing by pretty quick.
“Uh, Doc. Isn’t he going a little fast?”
“I was thinking the same thing.” He leaned a little to the left to speak through the cab’s open window. The two-track made a slight right and Bill followed. The next thing I knew, I saw the soles of Doc’s hunting boots and then he was gone.
Making sure the road didn’t turn again, I took Doc’s vacant position and leaned down.
“Uh, Bill. We lost Doc.”
He stopped pretty quick then, and Wrong Willie folded over the cab
“Oomph!”
Bill’s head and elbow popped out the window.
“I thought he got back in when y’all did.”
I turned to see Doc sitting on the ground, picking prickly pear thorns from one arm.
“He did, but you lost him on that last turn.”
“Good lord!” Bill jammed the transmission into reverse and I had a moment of panic.
“Don’t! You’ll back over him and his wife won’t be happy with any of us. I don’t want to explain to her why he has trademarks across his forehead. This is gonna be bad enough.”
We weren’t that far away, so we all detrucked and watched Doc pick up his shotgun and head our way.
Wrong Willie sat on the tailgate and watched the confused dogs work a nearby thicket. They didn’t understand why there weren’t any birds this time.
“Hey Rev, did Doc have that limp the last time we got out?”
“Nope.”
Bill stayed beside the door, in case he needed to jump back inside and speed away if Doc was mad.
“Doc! You all right?”
“That’s an interesting question to ask a man who rolled out of a truck a few minutes ago.”
Doc joined us and laid his shotgun in the truck bed. There was a new scratch in the stock, and several on Doc’s appendages.
“I just meant…”
“I believe I broke the little toe on my left foot.” He sat on the tailgate and untied his hunting boot. Sure enough, that gnarly little digit was already turning black. “I don’t believe I’ll be able to walk anymore today.”
Willie frowned.
“You’re gonna get bored sitting there while we hunt.”
“I didn’t say I wasn’t gonna shoot anymore today.”
Jerry Wayne and the dogs turned their heads at the same time, and I wondered if they were all pondering the same thing.
“How’re you gonna shoot birds?”
Doc gave Bill a firm look.
“I’m gonna sit here on this tailgate and shoot the birds y’all flush across the road.”
Now that was creative, in my opinion. Doc rode on the tailgate and we resumed the hunt. This time though we convinced the dogs to circle around to the other side and flushed the birds so they’d fly over the two-track behind the pickup.
It worked, and though Doc didn’t get a limit that day, we made memories and went home with plenty of birds.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
