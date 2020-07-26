A couple of days ago I met all the grand-critters at a little park about half a mile from our house. The War Department, Taz and the Redhead took them shopping for school supplies, so this was a way to reward them for being fairly good in that endeavor.
I met them there and that’s where we ate chicken on a picnic table in the shade on a surprisingly cloudy and cool day for July. Our park has a tiny branch running through, lined with pecan and oak trees. As we all know, it’s the little stream of running water that catches a kid’s attention, and this one was no different.
The three oldest, as in ages four, five and six stuffed chicken down their necks with lightning speed so they could go explore the stream. But it was the two-year-old who was the first to launch the adventure.
They wandered down the fairly steep incline to see the water, with Baby Caden and I following. The toddler looked to the right and saw a slight swale containing two inches of water and ten inches of mud. He jabbered something unintelligible, took my hand and led me to the little bog. As his mama, Taz, shouted at me to keep him out of the mud, I watched with astonishment at how fast he launched a Riverdance, stomping mud and water everywhere.
“Dad. His shoes are muddy now!”
I pointed.
“So is theirs.”
The others who picked their way down to the stream found several stepping stones that allowed them to access the other side. Unfortunately, they’d stepped into mud before trying to cross on the stones.
All three were muddy from their ankles down, and they hadn’t been there fifteen seconds.
Picking up a happy, but dripping, Baby Caden, we joined the others who were doing their best to catch crawdads and minnows. Parker found just the right stick and commenced to whacking at the water, splashing the girls who fled screaming as if a shark had attacked.
It reminded me of a park near our house in old East Dallas where Little Brother and I used to soak and muddy up our clothes catching crawfish. Thinking back, I wonder what we wanted with those particular crustaceans in the first place. There weren’t enough to boil, we weren’t going fishing, and the only result was soaked tenny shoes and jeans.
It’s funny, all that screeching from moms about getting dirty and muddy has been going on for generations. I can hear a Neanderthal mom now, “Glitzbort! Look how dirty your bare feet are. I told you to stay out of that nasty Pleistocene mud! Quit chewing on that crawdad and listen to me. Now you’re gonna have to walk around all day until that cracks off and I don’t want you tracking that in my clean cave!”
My own mom said the same.
“Look how muddy those new Keds are. Why did you have to walk in the mud?”
“Because that’s where the pool is, just inside the muddy bank.”
Well, I really didn’t answer like that, but it would have been fun to see the look on her face, just as a hand reached out to yank me around and blister my rear.
Watching the critters, it was fun to see that they seemed attracted to the muddiest, steepest, messiest parts of that little stream. Finally, the Redhead drifted down to join us. I fully expected her to comment on the state of their feet, but instead she found a stick and joined them on their exploration of the stream’s upper reaches.
Parker found an interesting rock, and another stick. Riley had mud squishing between her toes and Logan was concerned about the mud on her shoes. Baby Caden found another mudhole to stomp.
The sun finally broke out and I herded them back up to the truck.
“Everyone in the back! You’ll get Nana’s car muddy.”
With shrieks of excitement, they ran up and I put them one by one into the back of the pickup. The Redhead climbed in with them, a veteran of riding in the back of a pickup.
“Everyone sit on your bottoms.”
All four of them plunked down and I steered slowly through our neighborhood. There were lots of excited shouts back there and I figured at least one cranky neighbor would call 911 on an old man who endangered his grandchildren.
No gendarmeries appeared, so we all trooped into the back yard to hose everyone off.
Squeals.
Excitement.
Shouts of joy.
And that was just from us adults. The kids loved it, and afterward, I cleaned their shoes.
I still don’t know what all the fuss is ever about, because getting wet and muddy in the summertime is great fun for a kid.
Adults too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.