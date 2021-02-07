The pace of vaccination is now picking up across the country. The medical community has already vaccinated more people than they have officially been diagnosed with Covid-19. This is one of a few bright spots in all of the bad outcomes and ignorance surrounding this viral pandemic. The pace at which the scientific community has sprung into action to develop novel vaccines and monoclonal antibody treatments has been nothing short of amazing. The combined efforts of the global scientific community provide hope for this and future pandemics.
The mRNA vaccines of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have outstanding efficacies. They are the start of many future mRNA-based vaccines and gene therapies. This technology has great potential in many fields of science and medicine. While I still consider these two the gold standard for combating this virus, there are a couple of more vaccines that look very promising on the way to the fight. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine and one produced by Novavax are both showing high efficacies against this virus. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine (JNJ-78436735) looks to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration soon. It has demonstrated 85% effectiveness in preventing severe disease after a single shot. It is a genetically engineered adenovirus-based vaccine that requires traditional storage only and is easier/cheaper to produce. It will be a welcomed weapon in this battle.
The Novavax vaccine (NVX-CoV2373) has a near 90% efficacy in clinical trials thus far, can be stored in the fridge, and has strong efficacy against novel variants from the UK and South Africa. Hopefully, it will join in the battle by early summer, but the coolness factor for this vaccine resides in how it gets produced. NVX-CoV2373 is a next-generation protein-based vaccine that uses recombinant nanoparticle technology and a patented saponin-based, Matrix-M, adjuvant to improve both B and T cell responses in our bodies.
The first step in production is to make bunches of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. To make the spike protein, Novavax took the genetic code for the viral spike protein and inserted it into a baculovirus. This virus infects only insects and is harmless to humans. Once you have a modified baculovirus, then you need to let it do its job and infect some insect cells. Novavax added the modified baculovirus to SF9 insect cell lines and let it get to work. The SF of SF9 stands for Spodoptera frugiperda, which is a moth. The modified baculovirus carries the SARS-Cov-2 spike protein instructions into the moth cells it infects. Those moth cells follow the instructions and become little SARS-CoV-2 spike protein factories.
Next Novavax forms nanoparticles from the “moth made” spike proteins. The nanoparticles are combined with an adjuvant (Matrix-M) that helps boost the immune response. The adjuvant is derived from saponin, which is a bitter-tasting triterpene glycoside. Saponin is used by many plants to prevent them from being eaten. Saponin for this vaccine is extracted from the bark of the evergreen tree Quillaja Saponaria, the soap bark tree.
Next-generation vaccines made by genetically engineered insect viruses and grown in moth cells — how cool is that! Please investigate more about the Novavax company, its vaccine goals, and the multitude of saponin uses. A very impressive little chemical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.