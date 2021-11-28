An idea novel to Paris is being brought to the community this holiday season thanks to newly named Paris Public Library librarian Tim DeGhelder as one of the many new things he has planned in upcoming months.
Beginning Friday and available throughout the rest of the year, a Holiday Story Walk is planned throughout the downtown area with the cooperation of The Paris Downtown Association and the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce.
“A story walk is where people read a book walking from place to place,” DeGhelder said. “Participants read one page of a book at each location and then walk to the next page. It’s a great time to get some fresh air, enjoy family time and read a book.”
“The Polar Express,” a children’s book written by Chris Van Allsburg, is this year’s chosen book. Named a Caldecott winner for its illustrations, the book tells the story of a young boy who, on Christmas Eve, sees a mysterious train bound for the North Pole stop outside his window. The conductor invites the boy on board, and he joins several other children as they embark on a journey to visit Santa Claus as he prepares for Christmas Eve.
The walk begins and ends at the Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St., and progresses throughout the downtown area with posters with each of the book’s 15 pages displayed in a window at each location. The walk is available day or night.
“We will have a limited number of prizes at the library for those who complete the story walk, which is less than a mile and should take about 20 to 25 minutes to walk,” DeGhelder said.
In conjunction with the story walk, the library will host a Christmas party from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 complete with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, DeGhelder said.
“Take a walk and get some hot cocoa and a special prize when you finish,” DeGhelder said. “Stores will be open late for this special event, so bring your friends and relatives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.