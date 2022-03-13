Lanny Mathews, principal of Deport Elementary School, has announced the school’s honor rolls for the fourth six week reporting period of the 2021-22 school year.
A Honor Roll
First-grade: Coltin Avance, Emery Cannon, Graham Crawford, Alexandria Johnson, Lily Kate Murphy, Cora Whitney and Bronson Whitsell.
Second-grade: Addison Basinger, Jada Freelen, Tyson George, Emily Roberson, Tobias Roberson, Cade Smith and Zachary Smith.
Third-grade: Bethany Blalock, Bryce Cannon, Case Whitney and Brayden Whitsell.
Fourth-grade: Emma Adams and Trig Watson.
Fifth-grade: Raelyn Evers, Aaliyah Fuller, Haven Landiak, Kensler Larkin, Rileigh Rodgers and BrookeLynn Salter.
A/B Honor Roll
First-grade: Maddilyn Adams, Elena Arroyo, Caleb Evers, Jasper Griffin, Sarah Hilburn, Vivian Leanox, Dakota Logsdon, Addyson Meza, Mark Thompson, Remi Thurman and Addison Williams.
Second-grade: Brooks Allen, Charleigh Berry, August Bothwell, Tucker Johnson, Evalyn Moore, Ashleigh Pace and Halen Rayl.
Third-grade: Marlee Bishop, Keaton Larkin, Asher Merritt and Alyssa Smith.
Fourth-grade: Easton Elrod, Adi Goodwin, Bentley Griffin, Aspen Hudson, Alynah Lopez, Kylie Massey, Brinlee Murphy and Connor Spears.
Fifth-grade: Kynzlee Crawford, Luke Denman, Jinaeylis Ortiz, Kensley Smith and Cash Teague.
