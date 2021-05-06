According to the weather forecast, we are going to get more rain, but also higher temps. This means, since we are going to get warmer nights, water temps will rise, and when they do, there will be a wave of bass coming to the shallows.
We could also see the crappie moving in this week. As a matter of fact, some are already moving in from the 13-foot depth to shallower water.
Most of our area lakes still have stained water, but it’s a good color and you can see about 8 to 10 inches, and that’s good. Since the water is somewhat stained, the fish will move even more shallow because that water gives them cover.
With all the rain, most lakes are above normal levels and that means flooded bushes with water behind the brush. This can be a problem, but if you pick your cast and get your bait back behind the brush close to the new shoreline, your chances are better for catching a fish. Baits to use in these conditions are weedless baits, which usually means some type of soft plastics. A few suggestions are a weightless stickworm, a jig with a plastic trailer and a pegged creature bait. To peg a weight, you put a stop-lock above your weight and it will be even more weightless and you’ll get less hang-ups.
Remember, not all fish will move to the shallows at the same time. There will still be big females staging out in a little deeper water. Main lake and secondary points are good areas to look for them. These fish will usually lay in or around some kind of structure like rock, wood or even some kind of depression or a hump. I think your best bait selection will be cranks, jigs, swimbaits, A-Rigs or Carolina Rigs with some kind of creature bait. Even if you are fishing shallow or out on main lake or secondary points, repeated casts are important. Sure, you might get a hook-up on the first cast, but still repeated casts could let you get another fish.
A tip that has helped me in the past is to keep an eye out for any fish activity or cranes. Those cranes are after food such as small perch or shad, and where they are, you will have bass. Just fish smart, have fun, be aware of your surroundings — and don’t forget Sunday is Mother’s Day.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 62 degrees; 0.36 feet high. Black bass are good on top waters, finesse jigs, crankbaits, frogs and spinners in 2 to 12 feet near shorelines, brush and near the creeks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks and in creeks. Catfish are good on chicken liver, cut bait and punch bait in 4 to 12 feet.
Caddo: Water clear; 63 degrees; 1.39 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working bladed spinners, frogs, jerk baits, skirted jigs and wacky worms near grass lines, in coves and timber. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and creeks. White bass are good on slabs on the channel edges and main lake humps. Chain Pickerel are good with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are good on punch bait, chicken liver and cut bait in 3 to 10 feet.
Cooper: Water stained; 61 degrees; 1.15 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on shallow diving crankbaits, Carolina rigged worms, bladed spinners and jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good in 15 to 30 feet with slabs, spoons and swimbaits over humps, ridges and flats. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs on brush piles, creeks and near timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.
Fork: Water stained; 60 to 64 degrees; 0.05 feet high. Largemouth bass are excellent on swimbaits, plastic frogs, chatter baits, and skirted jigs in 2 to 12 feet. White and yellow bass are good with spoons and live baits in the creeks and feeder arms. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs near docks and creeks. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 4 to 14 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 0.50 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on skirted jigs, plastic worms and bladed spinners near points, creeks and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on punch bait and live bait.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 62 degrees; 0.51 feet high. Blue catfish are excellent on fresh-cut bait. Channel catfish are excellent on chicken liver and punch bait. Largemouth bass are good on watermelon-colored Texas-rigged worms, skirted jigs and blade baits. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on swimbaits and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, bridge pilings and creek channels.
Broken Bow: Elevation dropping, water 69 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass are good on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Crappie, smallmouth and spotted bass are good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, shallows and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation normal, water 63 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish are good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shallows, shorelines and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout are good on midges and PowerBait along creek channels.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 63. Largemouth and spotted bass are good on flukes, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shorelines and standing timber. White and spotted bass good on grubs and lipless baits along creek channels and river mouth.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass are good on Alabama rigs and jigs in coves and along creek channels. Crappie excellent on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on punch bait and stinkbait below the dam.
Texoma: Elevation below normal, water 59-63 degrees. Fishing this week has been very good. Striped bass good on cut bait and live shad along channels, main lake and points. Striper are being caught south of the railroad bridge on ledges near the river channel. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and sunfish along channels, creek channels and main lake. Blue cats are biting in the 25 to 35 feet of water range. White bass are excellent on swimbaits, slabs, small crankbaits and spoons. Largemouth bass are excellent fishing crankbaits, craws and chatter baits in 2 to 10 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near boathouses, creeks and brush piles. Crappie fishing has been getting better. The warmer days are just going to make it even better.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
