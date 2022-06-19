Now in its fifth year, the Paris-Lamar County Health District’s Health4U program continues its work to combat obesity and related chronic diseases through education and community outreach.
Tucked away in well-equipped offices at the health district’s primary health clinic on 4th SW Street in Paris, the program began serving clients in Lamar and Red River counties in 2017 and since has expanded to Bowie County with grants from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Clinicians Kathy Ward and Kayleigh Thurman head up the program that offers free educational classes and a small workout gym complete with treadmills and weight equipment. In addition, Health 4U is an active participant in community gardens in all three counties and stocks mini food pantries at several locations.
Thurman explained how the program works.
“If someone comes in, maybe they’re overweight and they can’t see a doctor weekly but need help to keep them accountable, they can come see us,” Thurman said, explaining that clients are often referred by physicians but that referrals are not necessary. “We do evidenced based classes and we’ve recently added the gym to get the exercise part in.”
Ward emphasized the program is free to anyone over the age of 18.
“We teach healthy eating classes both in person and online,” Ward said. “Our clients can earn prizes, anything from measuring cups to Instant Pots and air fryers, And then there’s the gym that’s open Monday through Thursday from seven in the morning to six in the evening.”
Classes are taught via video presentations based on a program developed by physician and nutrition expert William Sears, cancer survivor and author of more than 45 books. The program focuses on understanding how the body works, how to create a lifestyle of good health, energy and vitality, how to lose weight and keep it off through lifestyle, exercise, attitude and nutrition and how to live without pain and inflammation.
“I need some guidance and this is working for me,” said participant Lisa Simmons, an infectious disease nurse with the health department. “I am diabetic and overweight and used to be on top of things but I haven’t exercised in five years and it’s good for me to get back into the swing of things and be reminded about the importance of nutrition and exercise. I do the classes online, and I work out here at the gym.”
Through its community gardens and mini food pantries, Health4U meets one of the key purposes of the program to ensure consistent messaging of reliable health information and to encourage healthy lifestyles through health promotion, outreach and marketing. Recipe cards are available at each community garden and mini pantry to not only share a recipe but to inform users of the nutritional value of specific vegetables along with information about what to look for to ensure quality and how to properly store the item.
Health4U began in 2017 when government officials identified Lamar and Red River counties as among the top 14 most obse counties in the state of Texas and awarded the health district a Community and Clinical Health Bridge grant to reduce the impact obesity has on chronic diseases.
In 2018, the district received a Texas Physical Activity and Nutrition program grant, which prompted a coalition with Paris Regional Medical Center and Lamar County United Way to establish a community garden in Paris.
Since that time, Health4U has established community gardens in both Red River and Bowie counties along with mini food pantries through a Building Resilient, Inclusive Communities grant awarded in 2021.
