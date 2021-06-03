I hope everyone had a safe and fun holiday this past Memorial Day Weekend — I know I did, and I’m sure the many people that were on Pat Mayse did too.
Our lakes are still above normal levels, and some are slightly stained to muddy. Pat Mayse, as well as other area lakes, is this way, and usually the dam areas have the clearer waters. These areas will usually have some kind of rock structure such as chip rock, boulders or concrete. Since most lakes are pretty much free of grass, these rock areas will hold crawfish and other baitfish. This makes it a good choice to work with topwaters, spinnerbaits, bladed jigs or squarebill cranks. However, if you’re fishing on Mayse, you might have to cull through the sand bass unless you’re fishing for them and not the largemouth. Either way, the sand bass will give your younger anglers plenty of action because they put up such a good fight, and they are good to eat also.
At this time, on most of our lakes, the fish are confused because of the unusual conditions with the weather and the high water. In order to have a successful day on the lake, you might have to think out of the box because the fish might not be where they usually are for this time of the year. These fish might be as shallow as 1 to 3 feet, or there might be a load of them in 10 to 12 feet, maybe even deeper. You need to use your electronics to locate the baitfish and begin fishing at that area or depth. Keep in mind that bass feed looking up, so keep your bait above their depth.
Soon these fish will adapt to the lake conditions, so don’t get hung up on one certain pattern. Keep changing unless you hit a load of fish. Early morning hours you can cover a lot of water with a topwater. If you don’t have a live scope unit, then start shallow and work out to deeper water. Work that zig-zag pattern and see what works best.
The safety numbers are in for 2020, and they are grim. Last year, boating accidents were at a 30-year all-time high. Fatalities on Texas waterways increased 45% in 2020 from 2019, while fatal accidents on the water rose by 61%. Overall, accidents on the water were up 67%, and injuries were up by 64%. More than 70% of boating accidents that occurred in 2020 were on open motorboats or personal watercraft. The months of May through August traditionally have the highest numbers of injuries and fatalities statewide, with weekends seeing the peak figures.
This year alone — from January through April 2021 — Texas experienced a 40% increase in open water-oriented fatalities, including boating and swimming incidents, compared to the same period in 2020. Overall, in 2020, 55 boating fatalities and multiple boat accidents and injuries occurred on Texas waters. Most of the deaths and serious injuries that occurred in Texas waters last year were preventable by following a few simple, important steps — including using the safety ignition cut-off switch and wearing life jackets.
None of us enjoy wearing a life jacket in the heat, but if you have it on and zipped and it’s hooked up to the kill switch and you get thrown out of the boat, then you have a good chance. Your boat will stop immediately — it won’t circle back on top of you. So, whatever you do, be safe, have fun and just enjoy being on the water. I’ll see you there.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 73 degrees; 0.60 feet high. Black bass are good on topwater lures, flipping jigs, crankbaits, frogs and double-bladed spinners in water depths 3 to 18 feet near shorelines, brush and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks and near timber. Catfish are good on chicken liver, cut bait and punch bait in water ranging 4 to 12 feet.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 3.09 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working bladed spinners, frogs, crankbaits, flipping jigs and Texas-rigged plastic worms. Fish near grass lines, shallow drop-off and trees. Crappie are good using minnows near brush piles and creeks. White bass are excellent on slabs on the channel edges, flats and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are fair with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are good on chicken liver and prepared bait in water depths 5 to 20 feet.
Cooper: Water stained; 70 degrees; 1.48 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on shad-like crankbaits, Carolina-rigged worms, bladed spinners and finesse jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good in water depths 15 to 30 feet with slabs, spoons and swimbaits over humps, ridges and flats. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs working near timber and brush piles and creeks. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 71 to 74 degrees; 0.08 feet high. Largemouth bass are excellent on crankbaits, bladed spinners, chatter baits and finesse jigs in water ranging 4 to 16 feet. White and yellow bass are good with jigging spoons and slabs on humps, flats and ridgelines. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs near brush piles. Catfish are fair on punch bait and cut bait in water depths 15 to 25 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 1.04 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on buzz baits, jigs and drop shots near points, drop-offs, and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 73 degrees; 1.25 feet high. Blue catfish are excellent on fresh cut bait and live bait. Channel catfish are excellent on chicken liver and punch bait. Largemouth bass are good on topwater lures, skirted jigs, frogs and bladed spinners near vegetation lines, docks and flooded brush. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on swimbaits, slabs and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles, docks, and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation rising, water 75 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, flukes, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 71 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and small lures along the dam, rocks and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation above normal, water 70 degrees and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and topwater lures; look for spawning shad in coves, flats, rocks and shorelines.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on topwater lures in coves. Crappie fair on jigs along shallows. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and dough bait below the dam.
Texoma: Elevation rising, water 70 degrees. Fishing this week has been pretty good. Striped bass good on cut bait and live shad along channels, main lake and points. Striper are feeding very good. Look for points and ledges and you will find them. They have been biting on cut bait very well. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live shad and sunfish along channels, creek channels, main lake and river channel. Blue cats are biting on rod-and-reel in the 20 to 35 feet of water range. Largemouth bass are fair fishing flipping jigs, crankbaits, frogs and bladed spinnerbaits in water ranging 3 to 18 feet. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie are biting better this week anywhere in 5 to 15 feet of water.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.