I haven’t reviewed an old-fashioned horror film in a long time and ran across one called “The Mist” on Netflix. I chose it because it happened to have Marcia Gay Harden in it, who is a terrific actress who loves playing crazy supporting roles. Lucky me. She didn’t disappoint. Actually, the film has a really good ensemble cast including Harden, Thomas Jane, Andre Braugher, Frances Sternhagen and Toby Jones.
Based on a Stephen King novella, the 2007 film was directed by Frank Darabont, who directed “The Shawshank Redemption” (1994) and “The Green Mile” (1999), all Stephen King products. This century, he has been executive producer of projects like the first season of “The Walking Dead.” He comes by his affinity for horror naturally. He was born in a refugee camp in France in 1959, where his parents fled after fleeing Hungary and the Hungarian Revolution in 1956.
“The Mist” is classic Stephen King, a sci-fi horror tale set in a small town in Maine, following a storm-filled night that neighbors find has uprooted trees, broken windows and killed the power. And a strangely thick mist is covering the hills across the lake, a mist that seems to be slowly working its way toward them.
Artist David Drayton (Jane) heads for town with his 8-year-old son and his grumpy neighbor (Braugher), to grab supplies before they sell out, because they don’t know when the power will come back on. Opposing traffic contains more than average military and police vehicles. The store is crowded, but no one gets really rattled until the mist reaches them and a man runs out of it with his face bleeding. He doesn’t know what happened, all he knows is that danger is in the mist.
This is classic sci-fi horror. Darabont, who wrote the screenplay, serves it up with all the requisite props: huge scary insects, tentacled monsters, abundant gore and the town’s religious zealot (Harden in great form) preaching old testament Armageddon. As the body count increases, so do her followers. She’s emboldened to demand sacrifices. That’s when David knows he really has to get out of there.
I want to give Harden her due here. You will remember the actress for playing Diane Keaton’s duplicitous therapist in “The First Wives Club,” as the old maid housemate in “Mona Lisa Smile,” or for her brilliant work in “Mystic River.” She won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “Pollock” in 2000.
Toby Jones is also a favorite of mine. The height-challenged English actor works as much as any actor around. You may remember his acclaimed portrayal of Truman Capote in the 2006 biopic “Infamous.”
Darabont re-wrote the ending of the King novella, to make it darker. And it’s pretty easy to guess. But if you’re missing an old-fashioned scare and some classic Harden theatrics, treat yourself. Pull it up on Netflix. When it’s over, the streaming service goes straight to “Stranger Things.”
Seriously.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
