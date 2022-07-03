So here’s the skinny: I really didn’t want to sit through 146 minutes of another Jurassic anything. But I’ve reviewed “Top Gun” and the latest “Downton;” another WWII Netflix movie and I would sound like a broken record. So I sucked it up, talked my movie buddy into being chased by dinosaurs, and found out which one of the multiple time offerings was actually in theater No. 1, because you can’t see this film on a small screen. You may as well wait until it’s streaming.