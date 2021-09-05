You may know Russell Thrasher in a number of ways. He may be one of the paramedics rendering aid at a wreck or medical emergency whose calm voice is reassuring. He may be the man who hands you your box of chocolate covered strawberries or a delicious slice of chocolate cheesecake at the Chocolate Kettle on Valentine’s Day. He may have worked on your computer or even signed you up for your first internet service.
And, if you’re lucky enough, you may have seen his collection of NASA memorabilia, Star Wars LEGO creations and rockets.
Russel and his wife, Cheryl, live in a comfortable home in Beaver Creek. Their three children, Andrew, Matthew and Alison, are grown now, so the nest is somewhat emptier. The advent of four granddaughters, however, has made it a sure thing they won’t be too lonely.
Russell has “mission control” tucked into a corner of the house. There he displays an enormous collection of NASA mission patches, rocket models, commemorative coins and all kinds of space-related treasures. He has an elaborate set of three computer monitors and a futuristic chair to watch launches, keep up with the latest news and do research.
He has patches for every space shuttle launch in the order they were launched, a total of 135 of them in frames on the wall.
An exact scale model of the Saturn V rocket holds pride of place. The gantry is there, it lights up. As a matter of fact, a lot of the models have lights. Elaborate and complicated LEGO models from the Star Wars series reside in another corner of the room. Death Stars, X-fighters, the Millennium Falcon, even Baby Yoda are testimony to hours of patient work.
When the last Space Shuttle was made, Russell and Allie, then 12, flew to Florida to see it. He absolutely had to be back for his ambulance shift the next day. They woke in the early hours and made their way to see the historic event. And, at 31 seconds there was a hold.
“Usually when there is a hold that close to launch time the launch doesn’t happen,” he said.
There is a three minute launch window, and for a minute he figured they had made the hurried trip for nothing. But the issue was cleared and they witnessed the shuttle rising into the sky. His face still lights up when he recalls that exciting event.
There are all kinds of signed photos of various astronauts, and even some whimsical things. He has in his possession Mandalorian (Baby Yoda) cereal and Yoda mac and cheese.
There are coins for each shuttle launch, and each one contains metal from that shuttle. Large patches are on display, and one of those pays tribute to the 60th anniversary of NASA. He even has an Apollo 11 Flight Plan.
Don’t think Thrasher is stuck in the past of space programs. There is a huge model of a SpaceX rocket. He’s followed the private enterprise space race going on now and knows a tremendous amount about it.
When he talks about his hobby, he speaks knowledgeably of history, missions, statistics and more.
He began collecting a long time ago. He’s not even sure when, but he obviously loves it.
He and Larry Rhea brought the first internet service to Paris with their Starnet online services.
“I remember when Starnet was a whopping 64k DSL,” he laughed. “The first internet was FTP — you had to know the commands. But I was able to actually connect with Harvard University Library. That was just so awesome.”
He also had the Computer Supercenter, one of the first computer stores in the area.
“Then Michael Dell came along and put us all out of business,” he said with a grin.
About the time he and Cheryl were going to have Allison, Sam Martin, Doug Garnett and other paramedics were coming by the Computer Supercenter to pick up tech items. He talked with the paramedics about their careers, and it interested him. At the same time, he was thinking about what if something happened to one of the kids, who would know how to help?
His answer — become a paramedic. He graduated as a licensed paramedic in 1997, went to work for Paris EMS, and kept doing computer services and running the store. Whatever he does he tries to do the best job possible, whether working to save a life or assembling LEGO models.
In January, Thrasher was named interim director of Paris EMS, and in July, he became the director. In his years with Paris EMS, he has gone to help during a number of hurricanes, been over the Northeast Texas Advisory Council and been involved in Kid Safe Saturday.
Cheryl teaches special education at Everett Elementary in North Lamar ISD. Through the days of owning the computer store, raising three kids and running the Chocolate Kettle, she’s been right there working with him.
The Chocolate Kettle is a fixture in Paris. That was an idea to help fund the kids‘ college educations. And what an idea it has been. The familiar blue-and-white food trailer makes much anticipated appearances at the Red River Valley Fair and festivals, and it wouldn’t be Valentine’s Day without those fresh strawberries drenched and decorated in fine chocolate. In addition to that and the cheesecake, patrons line up for chocolate-covered peppermint sticks, pretzels, Mexican soft drinks and a world of other delicious treats.
Thrasher obviously loves his space-oriented hobby a lot. But above the entrance to his “control center” are three clocks that show where his heart truly lies. The clocks are all stopped at specific times. Lettering reads “in these moments time stood still.” And by each clock is the full name and birthday of Andrew, Matthew and Allison.
The family encourages his passion for all things space oriented. He celebrated a birthday in August and was gifted with three new, unique projects to build. It’s not surprising they are all already complete. For Russell Thrasher, life is full of children, grandchildren, work and more work, and his spaced out hobby. And that’s just the way he likes it.
