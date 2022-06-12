It has long been said home ownership is of vital importance in promoting pride in a community. From bringing new life to neighborhoods to generating a sense of self worth that owning a home provides, home ownership is key to revitalization.
Thanks to one of many programs now in place to attack the affordable housing shortage in Paris, a retired Campbell Soup Co worker and his wife, along with a Paris Regional Medical Center housekeeping employee, now have new houses to replace dilapidated structures the residents called home for many years.
James and Velma Johnson took ownership of their three bedroom, two bath home last week at 1420 11th NE St. in Paris where Johnson raised his family, directly across the street from where his mother lived before her death several years ago.
“I always told my mother that I was going to fix this place up, but just never did get around to it,” James Johnson said as he explained after he raised his family there, his brother lived there in the home for many years before his death. “Thanks to this program, I was finally able to do it. It is a dream come true.”
Retired from Campbell Soup after 33 years, Johnson also pastors a church in Detroit and has been married to Velma Johnson for the past 13 years. She is retired from Detroit ISD as a computer technology specialist.
“I knew about this program in Detroit because my sister got a new home through it,” Velma Johnson said. “When I heard that Paris had a similar program, I inquired about it – and here we are three years later.”
Lisa Bivens grew up in the house her grandfather built at 1143 E. Tudor St. and continued to live there as a single adult while working in housekeeping at Paris Regional Medical Center.
“I am just so happy,” Bivens said from the fully equipped kitchen of the 1,100 plus square foot home that sports a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath along with a second bedroom and bath. “I never dreamed I would have a home like this, and I am so very thankful.”
On hand to celebrate with her constituents, District 1 City Councilor Shatara Moore said she could just feel the joy of the moment.
“I could see the joy in their faces,” Moore said as she expressed pride in the city coming together to help its residents. “I could just feel the joy.”
Paris Mayor Paula Portugal expressed gratitude for the HOME program that provides assistance to qualified, low-income residents to replace homes that are beyond repair with affordable housing.
“I am so happy to have met these deserving new homeowners,” Portugal said as she explained that the federal government recognizes that affordable housing is a problem all across this country. “ The federal government sends HOME funds to state capitals to administer these funds to qualifying homeowners. “It gives these homeowners an opportunity to have a new, safe home on the site they have called home, sometimes for generations. Their older homes were beyond repair and they now have a home to be proud of and one that improves the look of our neighborhoods.”
Local grant administrator Charles Edwards, of GrantWorks, explained more about the program that is now responsible for 31 new homes to be built in Paris since 2011.
“Under the current contract, we will be building 11 more homes,” Edwards said as he explained that qualifying residents make applications through the City of Paris and the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
“The HOME program provides funds to assist low and moderate-income homeowners with replacement of homes with a new house when repair costs are greater than the allowable limits for repairs,” Edwards said. “Assistance requires no repayment as long as the homeowner continues to own and occupy their home for five years.”
In order to qualify, applicants must own and occupy the home they requested assistance for. The applicant must have a clear and marketable title and must furnish the total income of everyone living in the home. Total income must be less than 80% of the Area Median Family Income, and property taxes must be paid and current, or a payment plan must be in place.
