Fairs bring midway rides, carnival food, livestock shows and more for visitors to enjoy. They also bring competitions of all kinds offering chances to bring home the big blue ribbon.
The Red River Valley Fair produced a bevy of winners in many areas such as all the ribbon winners on display in Building B during this year’s run of the four-day fair that concluded Saturday.
There in Building B were quilts, knitted and crocheted items, art work, produce and canned goods. Judges had earlier gone through to pick the winners.
One of the blue ribbon winners was quilter Nancy Ballard, of Pattonville, who earned a blue ribbon in the machine-pieced and machine-quilted category.
“About 30 years ago, I took up quilting,” Ballard said. “I have sewed all my life and my grandmother quilted.”
Ballard, who like many of the other quilting entrants is a member in the Red River Quilt Guild, said her winning entry is titled “Indian Peaks” and it is a symmetrically designed pattern with colors that evoke autumn.
“I pieced it together and Eve Graf quilted it. I have to give her credit, too,” she said.
“It is creative and it is something that will last for generations,” she said of the hobby she finds to be relaxing.
On the other side of the building, Bernie Morgan, of Reno, was admiring the knitted and crocheted winners.
“That is my coral afghan,” she said of one of the crocheted works displayed on the table with a ribbon by it. “I worked on it for about three weeks off and on.”
She said that her mother taught her the art of crocheting.
“It is relaxing and I enjoy creating,” she said.
Other winners in the building included arts works in various mediums, fresh produce and canned goods.
The Gibsons, Jeff and Carolyn, were big winners in the canning department with their pear and apple butters, purple hull jelly, medium salsa, jalapeno jelly and whole tomatoes.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
