In early July 1996, at the Roslin Institute in Scotland, a sheep was born that would shock the world. It is not every day that a simple sheep’s birth causes such a stir in society, but Dolly was no ordinary sheep; she was a clone. Clones were no stranger to the world of science fiction, as any good Star Wars fan knows, but to accomplish it in real life shook the world and raised tons of scientific and ethical questions. How did they do it? Was she identical to her donor? What else could we clone?
The cloning process is pretty straightforward and borrows from another one-time controversial technique known as in vitro fertilization. The most common method for producing a clone today is somatic cell nuclear transfer, or SCNT. The process is carried out in a lab using a high-quality microscope, a cell culture petri dish and a very tiny needle. You will need a donor egg cell and some somatic cells from the species you want to clone.
Using the microscopic needle, you remove the egg cell’s nucleus, giving you a genetically blank egg. You then fuse a somatic cell from the species you want to clone with the blank egg using a tiny electric shock. Somatic cells are adult cells from the species you are cloning, and they contain the full genome of that species. Dolly was cloned from a mammary gland cell from a 6-year-old ewe. Dolly’s original name was 6LL3. However, a person assisting in her birth thought naming her after Dolly Parton was more fitting considering the mammary gland source. Still, you could have used many other cell types to accomplish the goal.
Once you have the somatic cell successfully fused with the genetically blank egg, you grow the developing embryos until they reach the proper size, called a blastocyst. Then you use the techniques of IVF to implant a selected blastocyst into a donor female. Assuming the IVF process is a success, you sit back and wait on the birth. When that time comes, you have a genetically identical copy of the somatic cell donor born. The first cloned horse happened in 2003 and was named Prometea. The mare was the somatic cell donor and the surrogate; she gave birth to herself.
Since Dolly, many different species have been cloned, including the first cat at Texas A&M, named Copycat. However, a recent clone is stirring some controversy today since scientists announced the birth of a cloned critically endangered black-footed ferret. The somatic cell donor for this clone died in the mid-1980s. You heard me right; this adorable black-footed ferret is the clone of a long-dead female named Willa. Her cells were frozen and stored as part of the San Diego Zoo’s Global project. We now have a zombie ferret, I guess, but she is capable of helping her species greatly. The team working on the cloning selected Willa because of her ability to increase her species’ paltry genetic diversity.
Please Google a bit more about cloning and a couple of companies who worked on this project, ViaGen and Revive & Restore. Revive & Restore are currently working with the Woolly Mammoth Revival Team at Harvard. It’s not Jurassic Park yet, but the future looks wild for cloning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.