I was driving through an old residential section of Prosper, Texas, a once-tiny farming town now booming and growing at an alarming rate. A lady the War Department grew up with there was walking down the curbless street when she waved.
I pulled into the War Department’s late father’s blacktop drive to speak with Sylvia through the open window of my pickup. We visited for a few minutes and I realized my rear bumper was jutting slightly into the road. Sylvia stepped back and I pulled forward.
Seconds later, a mini-van pulled to stop behind me and the passenger window rolled down. The female driver leaned out and spoke loudly.
“You’re in the road!”
Thinking she knew Sylvia, I waited for my friend to respond, but realized by her expression that she was surprised.
“I said you were blocking the road!”
I leaned out and twisted around to address her.
“I pulled out of the way.”
“I couldn’t get by!”
Sylvia was unable to speak.
“Sure you could. All you had to do was swing around.”
“There was a car coming!”
“You could have waited for a second.”
“People are trying to use this street!”
“You’re not from around here, are you? You from California?”
Instead of adding to our stimulating conversation, the woman accelerated and was gone.
“She’s not from the country, is she?” Sylvia said.
“I doubt it.”
Where we grew up, folks often talked on the road, and if they passed, they’d pause in their lanes and speak through the driver’s window for a moment. Anyone coming up behind them would pause, knowing they’d quickly move. I often steer around similar conversations in that section of town, where everyone knows each other.
Or almost everyone.
A lesson I learned on a quail hunt with the Old Man and Uncle came to mind.
Carrying .410 shotguns, Cousin and I walked between our dads, learning to hunt. The dogs worked ahead, and a nervous covey flushed on the Old Man’s side and veered left, twenty yards from the muzzles of our shotguns.
Guns up, we didn’t get to shoot.
“Whoa there, boys.”
The Old Man’s voice stopped me from shouldering my gun.
“What’s wrong?”
“You don’t shoot across another hunter.” He pointed to where the birds settled in the grass on his left. “If I wanted to call the birds as mine, I could, because they came in my direction. You don’t get to shoot across another man. It’s rude and dangerous.”
“But I wanted a shot.”
“I know you did, but you need to understand what’s right and wrong, and use common courtesy. That’s part of what we’re trying to teach y’all out here.”
Beside me, Cousin absorbed the information.
“Can we shoot if they come up in front of us?”
“Sure, if they fly straight away,” Uncle said. “But if they come across my way, you have to wait.”
The Old Man watched the dogs locked up in a point.
“The other thing you have to do is learn patience. Don’t get in a hurry, about anything. It’ll only frustrate you.”
“The birds were right there when they came up.”
“They’ll be right there when we shoot the singles in a minute. Slow down, son.” Uncle gently took Cousin’s arm and pulled him to the side. “Those are for Sonny and Rev. The next ones are ours, when it’s our turn.”
Dad and I walked closer to the dog and when the bird flushed, the Old Man spoke again.
“Wait…wait…now.”
With him helping me pace my shot, I shouldered the shotgun. The quail was far enough away and when the little .410 spoke, the pattern had time to spread out and the bird fell.
Uncle’s voice came from behind as I walked ahead to meet the dog coming back with my bird.
“See what happens when you aren’t in a hurry…”
Another bird couldn’t take it any longer and flushed directly in front of me. Being ahead of the other three, the shot was mine and I took it when it was far enough away. I missed like I was hunting with a BB gun.
“Hey, I wanted the next shot.” Cousin’s voice was full of dismay and irritation.
“Whoa, boy.” Uncle spoke in a tone that raised the hair on my neck. “When you’re around other hunters, you act right. I don’t never want to hear you whine or complain again. You use your manners in the field, and anywhere else you are. If you don’t, and I hear about it, there’ll be a come-to-Jesus meeting waiting when you get home.”
“Rev?”
Sylvia’s voice brought me back to our conversation.
I gave her a grin.
“Sorry, I was just remembering a lesson about courtesy my dad taught me a long time ago.”
“You know, people around here are changing. When we were kids, no one would have dared pop off about such a little thing as us being in their way for a second.”
I watched the mean woman’s minivan disappear over the hill.
“I’m afraid we’re losing that. Maybe it’s because folks have lost patience with the world, and now are only concerned about themselves, and what matters only to them.”
I remembered my manners. “You need a ride somewhere?”
Sylvia laughed.
“No, I’m walking for my health.”
“All right, then. See you later.”
“Not if I see you first!” She giggled like a schoolgirl and we waved goodbye.
I hoped I wouldn’t run into any more “move-ins” that day. I’d about run out of the manners and patience the Old Man planted 55 years earlier.
