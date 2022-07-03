Well, we’re deep into summertime and that means it’s just hot.
I laugh at the TV Weather Alarmists who wave their arms in breathless astonishment at that dreaded 100-degree temperature.
“It’s a potentially deadly heat wave that will impact thirteen bazillion Americans and the temperature is only going to go up! Look at this temperature range. One hundred today, and a hundred and one tomorrow!”
They’re right! Light your hair on fire and go running down the street!
When I was a kid, the old men up at the store would lean forward in the porch shade, elbows on their knees, and squint out at the two-lane.
“Sure is hot today.”
“Yessir. How’s your cotton?”
“Coming up.”
There was no discussion of how hot it was, and no one ever said that 100 degrees was hotter than 99. That’s all made up, as far as I’m concerned. Those people like to pick numbers and then point at them to shake folks up.
Yessir. It’s hot, it’s summertime, and it’ll be hot well into October, but real Texans take that in stride. It wasn’t a thing back then. We adapted and embraced the day.
My grandmother rose at dawn to get grandad his breakfast and on the tractor. He plowed all day, shaded only by his straw hat, and never once mentioned how hot it was, though there were many times he’d lay on the floor after dinner and nap in what I considered the heat of the day.
I had no idea it got hotter toward five in the late afternoon.
Once he was gone, my grandmother cleaned up the breakfast dishes and while it was still cool, took a couple of galvanized buckets up to the garden well over a hundred yards from the house to pick whatever was ready that morning.
She was usually sitting on the shaded porch on the west side of the house when I woke up, cutting the tops off vegetables, trimming turnips or onions or stringing beans and snapping peas.
“Sure is cool this morning. The wind’s out of the east today. East winds are usually damp, but it’ll burn off by dinner time.”
That was about the extent of summertime weather discussion, and she was right. By noon, the white-hot sun roasted the world, but it didn’t stop us kids. We didn’t know any better.
The woods are cool and shady, and there was always something to do away from the house. We went, knowing they didn’t want us underfoot. We left to find something to do.
Exploring neighboring pastures was always an option. Folks back then didn’t get all worked up about a couple of kids walking through gullies, or poking around old abandoned shacks.
I wonder how many times we gingerly stepped into gaping doors and windows to walk through those unpainted shacks, wondering what it was like when people lived there, and wondering about a pair of pants still hanging on the back of a door two decades after the owner left.
Of course we were always conscious of snakes and yellow jackets, because they’re always out in the summer, but it taught us how to be cautious in our older years. Just last week the grandcritters were at the house and wanted to play in their “secret hideout,” a little plastic cabin in the shade of the big Leland Cypress trees in the back yard.
It had been a while since I checked for wasps, so keeping the eighteen-month-old at bay with one hand, I crouched and peeked inside, checking the green ceiling for nests. Nothing. Frustrated that I was in his way, he pushed on past and into the little house and that’s when it occurred to me I hadn’t looked under the little child-sized chairs.
Sure enough, there was a nest with three red wasps.
I was sweating to beat the band when I finally pronounced the playhouse safe, and it reminded me that I doubt I noticed the humidity back when I was a kid. I know it had to have been juicy some of the time, especially on those early mornings in early summer after the late spring rains, but I don’t think kids are cognizant of such things.
Or maybe it was. Maybe when we were in the woods, or the hay barn or shooting mice in the corn crib, it was hotter’n blazes. I simply don’t remember. These days I watch the dewpoint and humidity with the hopes that I won’t sweat through my shirt in the first five minutes after leaving the house.
I like to sit in the evening shade as the day cools down. The Old Folks did too, and I think that’s where it comes from. That little farmhouse didn’t have air conditioning, just a swamp cooler that only blew hot air, since the pumps were always out. If you weren’t squirting water on the straw, you weren’t cool.
So at the end of the day, after the supper dishes were done, you’d find them outside, under the shade of a gnarled old mimosa tree. While they talked and slapped mosquitoes and the sun settled behind a distant line of trees, us kids chased lightning bugs, or simply ran for no other reason except the sheer joy of being alive in the country.
That’s reason enough for me, though I won’t run anymore, unless something’s chasing me.
It’s too hot and humid for that activity, but that’ll all change come September 1 and the opening day of dove season, because that date signifies that summer is coming to an end and I can look forward to the first cool front that’ll draw us outside into a much drier and cooler world.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.