Dirt crunched under the tires of Uncle’s pickup as he drove up my grandparents’ driveway one icy morning between Thanksgiving and Christmas back in 1977. Two rawboned pointers, Old May and Pal, rode in the back, jumping from side to side, anxious to go hunting.
Cousin rode shotgun and climbed out. Hair down to his shoulders, he shrugged into a barn coat and reached back into the cab for his shotgun.
I stepped onto the porch with my new shotgun, leaving warmth, humidity and the great smells of recent breakfast past behind in my grandmother’s kitchen.
Frost covered the mowed grass around the house. Over the bobwire fence that surrounded three sides, tall grasses and milkweeds bent over by ice crystals sparkled in the sun. The dogs jumped out the back and rushed to the fence to investigate.
Cousin thumbed three shells into the magazine of his shotgun and put it muzzle down in the truck’s floorboard to free his hands.
“Is that your new Remington?”
Instead of using the concrete steps and risking a slip on the ice, I stepped down off the side of the porch. “Yep. Just got it a couple of days ago.”
I’d been hunting with a borrowed pump Remington 870 for years, until I’d saved enough money for the new semi-automatic.
Cousin took the new gun, checked to be sure it was empty, and shouldered it, swinging left to right across the pasture.
“Sure is light.”
I grinned and pointed at Uncle.
“He’s not.”
We watched Uncle step into a pair of worn and torn brush pants he’d purchased when he was fifty pounds lighter. He tugged one side, then the other, continuing the process over his jeans until the thick pants were finally under his protruding abdomen. Taking a deep breath, he buttoned them up and gave us a grin.
“Still fits!”
Cousin and I both wore brush pants designed to turn thorns and briars, but ours were much newer and hung off our slender frames like Ricky Ricardo pants.
Cousin shrugged a shooting vest on over his coat.
“When are you going to get a vest?”
“Don’t need one. I have this game belt.”
“That thing rides too low, and you can’t get as many shells into your pockets.”
“Well, for one thing there’s a twelve-bird limit, so I only need thirteen or fourteen shells, plus the three in the gun, and I don’t like all that material over my shoulders. It’s too bulky with a coat.”
He shook his head.
“You miss that many times.”
I patted both pockets of my pants packed with shotgun shells to take attention away from the bulging coat pockets.
“There’s enough in here for a limit.”
“You boys gonna talk, or are we gonna hunt birds?” Uncle pushed the release button on his Browning humpback twelve gauge with a loud clack. He thumbed two more into the magazine and whistled at the dogs.
“Whoo! Let’s hunt. Birds!”
Familiar with his hunting cadence, they looked to see we were headed across the two-lane highway and the strip of woods between the house and Center Spring branch where birds were plentiful.
We checked the road, and finding it clear, Uncle waved the dogs across. Finches fluttered ahead, driven from the grass growing long over downed limbs. The dogs paid them no attention, intent on finding the sweet smell of bobwhite quail.
We followed, watching the dogs work the underbrush along the woods’ edge. Uncle cut me a glance.
“You think you can hit anything with that newfangled thing?”
“It’s not much different than your Browning.”
“It sure looks fancy.”
I studied my fresh new shotgun, then the one he’d bought while serving in the military over in Germany, decades earlier. The bluing was all worn off, and scratches covered the butt and forepiece.
My only answer was a challenge.
“We’ll see, if your dogs can ever find any birds.”
We walked three abreast alongside the woods. It was a given that Cousin would shoot anything on his left, since he was closest to the trees. Uncle had the middle, if the birds were out away from the timber, and I had the field, where the quail might have already scattered.
It was one of those rare, picture perfect mornings. Blue sky, leafless trees and crystal-covered grass and brush. Old May slid to a halt and pointed at a thick clump of icy grass. Seeing her stop, Pal circled and froze.
“There they are.” Uncle brought his Browning to high ready, prepared to shoulder the shotgun when they flushed.
We’d been taught to do the same.
In unison, we took a step forward.
Nothing.
Our breath made clouds of vapor in the still air.
Uncle’s was thicker with words.
“Ready, boys.”
Another step and the world exploded yards away. Bobwhites came out of the grass and brush in all different directions, beating for enough altitude to escape.
Three shotguns boomed. Two birds fell to my left when Cousin and Uncle connected. Then Uncle swung on a second in front of him and dropped that one.
Cousin laughed.
“Something wrong with that new shotgun? I hope you brought at least fifteen shells.”
A late bird whirred up from behind the dogs who rushed to pick up downed birds. It was mine, heading out to the right. I shouldered the shotgun and lead the bird, squeezing the trigger as I was taught and it folded to bounce once then lay still.
Uncle grinned.
“Nothing wrong with that gun, or the shooter, neither.”
“More coffee?”
Doreen’s voice jolted me back into her cafe. I was the only one sitting at the round corner table that cold, frosty morning before the Hunting Club membership arrived.
I held up the mug.
“Sure enough.”
She topped it off.
“You sure were thinking hard. What about?”
“Quail, and some old hunters long gone.”
Instead of answering, she rubbed the back of my head and left me alone with the ghosts of Uncle, Cousin, Doc and Patrick, who sat reminiscing at that empty table with me, along with a host of long gone but not forgotten bird dogs at my feet.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.