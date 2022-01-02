As the omicron variant of the SARS-Cov-2 virus marches forward, the world is bracing for yet another wave of Covid-19. This virus’s all too predictable nature can be frustrating for the world’s epidemiology and public health experts. Knowing the steps to stop this virus and actually taking those steps in society are two very different things. However, the weapons available to fight this variant are greater now than ever before.
Omicron may be a heavily mutated version, but the spike protein remains 97% the same as the original version. It can evade some of the antibodies produced to the original, but not all. Raising concentrations of antibodies will provide greater protection. This is the idea behind getting the booster shot. Vaccines are still outstanding at preventing hospitalization and death, thankfully. Besides the vaccines, there are still two excellent monoclonal antibody treatments for omicron; sotrovimab and evusheld. Omicron has mutations that make the other approved monoclonal antibody treatments useless.
Two new pills have just gained emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. One is made by Pfizer, the other by Merck. The Merck pill is called molnupiravir, which tricks viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase. This enzyme is responsible for copying the RNA genome of SARS-Cov-2 inside your cells. To do this, it needs the building blocks for RNA, and molnupiravir mimics one of the building blocks called cytidine. When the enzyme grabs molnupiravir instead of the real cytidine, it has made an error. As the errors build-up, the viral RNA gets so mutated the virus can no longer function. Google a bit more about this one if you like. It has a limited population that can take it, and the clinical trials show only a modest 30% reduction in hospitalization. Still, it could help some and give doctors another weapon to pick from.
The Pfizer pill, called Paxlovid, is an experimental molecule called PF-07321332 combined with an existing drug called ritonavir. It seems to be equivalent to monoclonal antibodies in reducing hospitalization, and it will work on all variants. The clinical trials look very promising, reducing the risk of Covid 19 hospitalization by 89% compared to placebo. The side effects in the trial were also very mild.
The PF-07321332 is a protease inhibitor that acts on a cysteine protease called 3CL protease that SARS-CoV-2 desperately needs to replicate. When the virus is trying to make new copies inside your cells, it produces two giant polyproteins called pp1a and pp1ab. These two polyproteins must be cut up by the viral 3CL protease into smaller functional proteins the virus needs. If you block the action of this one essential protease, then you have shut down the virus’s ability to build itself. The ritonavir in the pill functions to inhibit a liver enzyme called cytochrome P450-3A4. This liver enzyme would typically break down small drugs like protease inhibitors. Blocking it some with ritonavir allows the PF-07321332 protease inhibitor to survive longer in your body and do its job.
This one looks to be a real game changer if the real-world application goes as well as the clinical trials. If you’d like the details, Google the article “An oral SARS-CoV-2 Mpro inhibitor clinical candidate for the treatment of Covid-19” published in the journal Science.
