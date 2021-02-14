Withstanding a bit of wear and tear, retired Paris physician Dr. David Taylor and his Harley-Davidson motorcycle look much the same today as they did almost 50 years ago when the 22-year-old University of Arkansas senior took a road trip from Canada to the tip of South America.
The helmet, boots and leather jacket are the same, and his Electra Glide 1200 sports the same travel gear and gas can it did in 1974 after Taylor spent a year restoring the cycle, which has spent the past 45 years in his father’s barn.
To say Taylor is an adventurer, and a self-taught, skilled motorcycle repairman, is an understatement. In later life, he has traveled the world from the Himalayan mountains to the vast African wildlands to Antarctica and points in between, but he says the year-long trek by motorcycle through Mexico, Central America and South America perhaps was the most challenging of all, and the most dangerous.
“I should have died more than once on this trip,” Taylor said, explaining he tried to find lodging for $2 a night for his safety as well as that of his motorcycle. “There were times you thought people were shooting at you as you heard gunshots while driving through little towns. Another time a gravel truck at a construction site rammed me, knocking me off my motorcycle. Only by the helping hand of Jesus and the grace of God did I successfully complete this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
When Taylor left the university for summer break after his junior year in 1974, he intended to make the 30,000-mile trek and return to college in the fall.
“Of course, by the time school was about to start, I was just barely into South American with all the difficulties I encountered,” Taylor said about travels through Mexico and Central America. “It was a command decision at that point whether to blow the trip off and come back to school, or keep going. So I kept going and spent a year on the road.”
Although he made most of the trip on the Harley, Taylor said he shipped the bike from Panama to Columbia to avoid a dangerous trip on a jungle path through the Darien Gap. He waited a month in Columbia for his cycle to arrive, and then took off to the east only to be turned down at a border crossing. He then turned to the western side of the country following the Pan-American Highway through Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia. At the time, much of the Pan-American was no more than rocks and boulders, causing frequent damage to the motorcycle.
“So the fact that I was a motorcycle mechanic was critical, and I spent a lot of time repairing the cycle,” Taylor said, “I was turned down at the Chilean border so I took a different road, hit another boulder that broke the bottom of the motorcycle, and I spent another month in Bolivia doing repairs.”
He entered Chile via his second route, then traveled by road and boat to the tip of South America where he waited several weeks, trying to catch work on a freighter to the South Pole, which was not to be.
“I was not much more than a teenager, and no one wanted to take a chance on me,” Taylor said. “So that led to another story 40 years later when I stood on the same pier, only this time I was on a boat to the Antarctic.”
Taylor then turned northward, facing a 12,000-mile trip, this time on the west coast through Argentina and Brazil. After traversing 3,000 miles of dirt roads, he rode to Peninsula del Valdes in Argentina, then to Buenos Aires. He boarded a ferry, crossed over the Plata River to Uruguay and Paraguay and then traveled back into Brazil to visit Rio de Janeiro during its Mardi Gras festival. He took a riverboat job on the Amazon River and entered Venezuela, traveling to Caracas and then on to Columbia where he shipped his cycle to Miami, Florida.
Taylor said he flew first to the Dominican Republic to enjoy the Carribean and then on to Miami to pick up his cycle.
“I leisurely drove the 1,00 miles back to Arkansas where I terminated my one year, 30,000-mile journey through 20 countries,” the traveler said. “I had no regrets about making the trip; nevertheless, I just thank God that I returned alive.”
Taylor returned to the University of Arkansas, completed his degrees and medical school to become a gastroenterologist, but not before marrying his wife, Grace. Their first date was on the Harley while Taylor was in graduate school. The couple dated on the cycle until about 1977 when Taylor said he bought a car, parked the cycle and didn’t drive it again until he retrieved the cycle from his father’s barn, fixed it up and took it to Sturgis, North Dakota to the 2020 motorcycle rally and music festival.
“I would say it was the most photographed motorcycle at the rally,” Taylor said, adding it won a trophy or plaque in every competition he entered. “A museum owner wanted to buy it but I’m just not ready to part with my Harley.”
