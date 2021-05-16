Despite dreary weather conditions Tuesday afternoon, I drove away from my meeting with Slade Baker Memorial Scholarship winner Julio Peralta feeling sunny and warm.
Peralta, of Paris, is this year’s winner of the memorial scholarship, created to honor the life and service of former Paris firefighter Slade Baker and earned by applicants who not only display an admirable history of public service, but also writing skill in delineating what public service means to them in a 500-word essay.
“To me, a public servant is an individual willing to put in the work to serve a community, not just to help those in need, but also to better the society as a whole. Public service is an act to help someone on their darkest days, to give them that shine of hope. Someone receiving hope from a public servant could want to return that hope to someone else, and just like that, the world can slowly become a better place,” Peralta wrote in his award-winning essay.
The biggest influences on Peralta’s life in regard to being driven to care for others were his mom, dad and grandmother.
“My mom and grandma always took care of everyone and tried their best to put a smile on people’s faces,” Peralta said. “I remember times when my mom would take soup to our neighbors if they were feeling sick. They may not have intentionally taught me, but I saw how they treated people and wanted to be like them. They taught me well without even knowing it.
“My dad instilled in me integrity, discipline and a hard work ethic,” he added. “He would work construction from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day growing up, just so we could have what we needed. We were never rich, but we were always happy.”
I asked Peralta how he knew he wanted to be a firefighter from a young age.
“I loved the fire trucks as a kid, and then as I got older, it became important for me to have courage like firefighters. I wanted to be strong physically and mentally. I remember early on that as soon as I was able to fully understand the meaning of words, I fell in love with two Bible verses: Philippians 4:13 — ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me’ — and Psalm 23:4 — ‘As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for thou art with me.’ Reciting those two verses gave me strength and courage to accomplish the things I faced,” he said.
Peralta needed that strength more than ever when, as a teenage “rookie” at the Firefighter Academy in Blossom, he was a first responder to the call of a mother whose 3-year-old son was choking on a lollipop.
“When Gunner (Booth) and I got there, the child was limp and lifeless,” Peralta said somberly. “Right away, we did the Heimlich Maneuver and then CPR, which brought the child back to life.”
Peralta and Booth were both recognized as heroes in the Blossom local news for saving the child’s life.
“Experiences like this at the Firefighter Academy are what made me know I wanted to pursue a career in public service,” Peralta said.
When I asked what he thinks gives some people the instinct towards acts of heroism in crises like this, Peralta thoughtfully said, “Selflessness.”
Peralta is on his way to becoming EMT certified to continue saving lives with the help of the Slade Baker Memorial Scholarship. When asked if he could sum up how winning the scholarship made him feel in one word, again he did not hesitate to respond thoughtfully with straight-forward conviction, “Honored.”
Before shaking my hand and smiling warmly as we parted, Peralta left me with an eloquent summary of the public servant’s contribution he aspires to upon completing his EMT training: “I want to be a part of a group that helps people feel safe, not because it’s a good thing to do but because it feels right. There is no better feeling than knowing you’re safe and that you can count on someone to be there when times get tough.”
“I just want to make a difference in the lives of others,” he said. “In this lifetime of mine, I know that’s what I was meant to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.