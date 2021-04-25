"I Care a Lot” is a dark comedy released last year on Netflix that has Rosamund Pike in a decidedly unfunny role. She plays Marla Grayson, an attorney who has discovered an unorthodox specialty in her profession that, with the help of an ethically-challenged physician and a naive judge, has provided a very lucrative income for her and her girlfriend.
The doctor tips her off to well-to-do aging patients with little or no family and offers testimony indicating she believes the patient requires some help. The judge authorizes a court order naming Miss Grayson the legal guardian. She introduces herself at the door, steps in and, while their heads are still spinning, helps them pack a bag and has the nursing home van (they’re in cahoots also) there to whisk them away. The individual is plied with sedatives, kept isolated and confused. And before you know it, they’re so foggy they don’t remember a former life.
Marla makes one mistake. She goes after a wealthy retiree Dr. Amos (Alicia Witt) recommends, a Jennifer Peterson, played by the always welcome Dianne Weist. Ms. Peterson knows a scam when she sees one, and she tries to warn Marla. But Marla and her girlfriend are too ecstatic about the size of Ms. Peterson’s bank account, and the lock box key that holds gold bars, cash and a handful of diamonds.
They’re not put off by the cab driver’s inquiry — that she’s picked up at a certain time in a certain day every week. They aren’t scared when some serious muscle shows up at the nursing home and tries to break their ward out. They don’t really pay attention until the doctor has a fatal accident.
I couldn’t decide if Marla was always up for a challenge or just incredibly greedy. But I do know that I spent the majority of the film tapping my foot, waiting for her to get it in spades … something about going after people who can’t defend themselves.
English director J Blakeson also wrote the screenplay for this, which was first screened at the Toronto Film Festival before its release on Netflix and Prime. He was wise with casting. Not only did Pike win a Golden Globe for it, but he also cast Peter Dinklage, whom you may remember from “In Bruges” and “Game of Thrones.” Dinklage is simply splendid as Russian crime lord Roman Lunyov, who faked his death years ago. It’s made him a little paranoid about being seen in public, hence the weekly secret meetings with his mother. The title may be a little misleading and the plot dark; but the film is sheer entertainment.
•••
Vin Diesel is alive and well and working in a restaurant in Espanola, New Mexico. Well, that’s not really true. He has a look-alike.
I was in Santa Fe, visiting sisters last week. While there I said I wanted to drive up to Chimayo and visit the Sanctuario de Chimayo, which we did. And after we took the loop around to have a late lunch at El Paragua in Espanola, a very favorite Mexican restaurant that has been there for 50 years. We pulled into an empty parking lot and a sign that said “Closed Sundays.”’ Were we disappointed.
We circled the lot and started out, but slowed when we saw four gentlemen playing cards at an outside table by the restaurant. “Never hurts to ask,” I said. One of the men came over to the car and commented on my sister’s U.S. Marine Corps mask. “Were you a marine,” he asked. My sister said, “Yes, 30 years.” An officer? said he. “Yes,” she said, “JAG corps.”
By this time Vin, rather Raul, had joined him at the car, and listening to us talk about how much we had wanted to have dinner there, he told us to park and come in, they would be happy to feed us. And they did! A memorable two hours. I think it was after my second margarita that I told Raul he looked like Vin Diesel. Raul is my new best friend.
See you at the movies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.