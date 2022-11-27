Despite marketing as a dark comedy/horror film, “The Menu” is anything but funny. Maybe that’s because Will Ferrell was one of the producers. However, it’s a delicious bit of film making, but it’s also shockingly violent and perhaps gets away with its gravity because of its central character, played by the estimable Ralph Fiennes (“The English Patient”).

The film opens on guests gathering to catch a boat to the small island that is home to celebrity chef Julian Slowik’s famous restaurant, Hawthorn. They take only a dozen guests each night. Dinner is $1250 per guest.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.