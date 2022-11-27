Despite marketing as a dark comedy/horror film, “The Menu” is anything but funny. Maybe that’s because Will Ferrell was one of the producers. However, it’s a delicious bit of film making, but it’s also shockingly violent and perhaps gets away with its gravity because of its central character, played by the estimable Ralph Fiennes (“The English Patient”).
The film opens on guests gathering to catch a boat to the small island that is home to celebrity chef Julian Slowik’s famous restaurant, Hawthorn. They take only a dozen guests each night. Dinner is $1250 per guest.
Among the guests are Tyler, a foodie who worships Julian and has eagerly awaited the opportunity to visit his restaurant. His date is Margo, someone who was not on the guest list, which the restaurant maitre d’, Elsa, points out. (We learn that his girlfriend had just broken up with him — lucky her.)
Also in the group is food critic Lilian with her editor Ted; a bored, wealthy older couple who barely register any emotion; three arrogant young businessmen; and an aging B movie actor accompanied by his personal assistant, who has told him she’s gotten another job.
A quick tour of the island and the guests are seated. Chef comes out to tell a story and explain each of the increasingly peculiar courses. Tyler is orgasmic, slipping his phone out to take photos of the food, even though Elsa has said, pointedly, that photos are prohibited. His mouth is running with a continuous dialogue about each item, wasted on Margo, who would be happy with a cigarette and a cheeseburger — something that becomes more important as the evening goes on.
Thankfully, director Mike Mylod announces each rarified course with a display on screen. If Julian’s loud clap that draws his sous chefs to attention doesn’t rattle you, the steadily growing mayhem that accompanies each course will.
Anya Taylor-Joy is perfectly splendid as Margot, who may be the odd duck in this group of high rollers, but she doesn’t lack courage. Nicolas Hoult plays the hapless Tyler. Janet McTeer’s Lilian will soon regret those lousy reviews she gave Julian early in his career. He’s been working up a good case of bile for years. Now he’s planning to end it with a life-size version of what he considers the most heinous perversion of food ever created — S’mores.
I can’t say I enjoyed the film and I can only think of three people I’d recommend see it. But I’ll see you at the movies.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
