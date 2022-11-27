‘All Quiet On the Western Front” is now streaming on Netflix. No, not the 1930 version with Lew Ayres, the 2022 version that is going to be Germany’s entry in the international film category at next year’s Oscar festivities. The new film, in German with English subtitles, brings renewed interest in German author Erich Maria Remarque, who published the book in 1929, a novel about his brief time serving in the German army during the first World War.