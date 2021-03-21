C.J., our bewhiskered fishing guide pointed at a boulder in the middle of the Smoky Mountain creek I’d been wanting to fish for two days.
“Keep your line tight and float that emerger right alongside and down that little seam. There’s a channel in there and the water’s deep. Two days ago I had a client break off a big one I figure was over twenty inches.”
The War Department and I love to fly fish for trout, but don’t get the opportunity as much as we’d prefer. We finally made the time to spend a week in the national park and intended to fish at least a couple of days, in between hikes.
She was standing beside C.J. as I waded past.
“Make sure she gets into fish.”
He nodded.
“You need any help?”
“Naw. I just want to make sure she catches a big one this trip.”
The War Department has a nice cast, but she was a little rusty, which is why we hired C.J. One rule I never break is, “Never, ever attempt to teach your wife how to fish, and never, never, never offer unsolicited advice.”
They followed a narrow trail alongside the little stream for a few yards and then waded in.
The stream was small, but powerful in the center. I made a quick roll cast and the nymph landed upstream from the big rock. The current caught it and I tightened the line as it swept along the edge of the channel.
It continued downstream, untasted by the trout I was sure lay near the bottom.
C.J.’s whoop came to me the moment I made a second roll cast. Taking my eye off the line, I glanced downstream to see the War Department’s rod bend double.
My own line tightened as a trout mouthed the nymph and spit it out. I wasn’t paying close enough attention and it was gone. I reeled the line in and watched my bride fight the big fish. It shot upstream and turned sideways to use the current against her. Half a second later, it leaped into the air and flashed in the sun.
“Keep it tight.” C.J. waded up beside her and readied his net. “Lead it toward me.”
A minute later the rainbow swam into the net and he lifted the sixteen-inch trout into the air. I joined them to snap a photo, and she released it back into the stream.
Returning to my original position, I made another roll cast that went unanswered. From the corner of my eye, I saw the War Department cast again. It went like that for about five minutes, roll cast, watch the drift, lift and cast again.
It was finally my turn to feel a fish, and the line stretched tight. Power thrummed through the rod as a big rainbow fought the line. I kept the pressure on and a second later the trout threw the fly.
Familiar with the disappointment of losing a fish, I only growled instead of shrieking like a little girl.
Another whoop from my right, and the War Department leaned back to raise the little 3-wt rod. Bigger than her first trout, this one was close to twenty inches.
“She’s doing great!” C.J.’s bearded smile was as wide as hers.
They released the fish and I missed another one.
C.J. asked across the short distance.
“You need any help over there?”
I looked over and her rod bowed again.
“No. I’ll hang one in a minute or two.”
They brought the rainbow in and released it after a couple of photos.
I saw the flash of a fish in the water as a trout rose to take something other than my nymph.
C.J. called.
“Did you see that, Rev?”
“Sure did.” I made a roll cast back upstream.
“Perfect. It’ll take that one for sure.”
My rod bowed. Fish on!
It shot across the stream and the War Department shouted.
“Keep your rod tip up!”
All right. That was the first thing I told her about trout fishing, and here she was giving me advice.
The trout shot downstream and I kept the pressure on. It leaped and the next thing I knew, the No. 14 nymph shot directly at my head. The fish was gone.
Before I could vent my frustration, the War Department caught another one.
While she brought it to hand, I checked my hook to see if it was dull. It wasn’t. Sucking at the drop of blood that welled from my finger, I wondered why they continued to throw the fly.
It was time to move. She and C.J. waded over. She gave me a brilliant smile. “Three!”
I saw the sparkle in her eye.
“That’s great.”
“Maybe you should let C.J. help you at the next spot.”
He raised an eyebrow, waiting for my answer.
“Nope.” I hung the nymph on the little keeper eye just above the reel and cranked the line back on the reel.
“I want her to catch all she can today.”
I didn’t tell C.J. that we were fishing alone the next day, and I figured the number of fish landed would be significantly lower on her part, which would be just as dismal for me.
But it didn’t matter. She was having a great time, and at its worst, because of the beauty of the stream and the surrounding mountains, the fly fishing was wonderful.
It was a good day on the water, and that’s all we cared about.
