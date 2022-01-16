EDITOR’S NOTE: Enjoy this previous article by Dr. Jack Brown, who was unavailable this week.
Spiders are a wondrous branch of life that belongs to the class Arachnida. This class also includes species such as scorpions, ticks, mites and Opiliones or “daddy longlegs.” Perhaps you have heard the old wives tale that the daddy longlegs are the most venomous spiders on Earth, but their fangs are too small to bite a human? The facts are that they are not spiders at all, and none of the near 10,000 species of “daddy longlegs” have venom glands. Spiders, on the other hand, actually have fangs and venom. They are also the most diverse group in their class, with nearly 50,000 documented species.
The vast majority of spiders on Earth pose no danger at all to humans, but there are a few that do. Arguing the safety statistics with an arachnophobe is not a useful tactic for changing their minds about our eight-legged friends. For many, spiders are just creepy. They vary so much in size, coloration, speed, jumping ability and hairiness that they freak some people out. No wonder that they are often incorporated into Halloween celebrations. The 1990s movie “Arachnophobia” helped spiders about as much as the movie “Jaws” helped sharks. Any species capable of taking a human life should warrant some healthy respect for sure. Still, those with arachnophobia find venturing into nature nearly impossible. Severe cases can leave people locked in fear, continually worrying about when the next spider will pop up. Perhaps one is behind you now?
Spiders have a substantial ecological role in nature, but it is their venom that has recently sparked the interest of science. Venom of any sort is a cocktail of many proteins and smaller peptides used to subdue or digest prey items. This diversity of molecules in a species venom has sparked research into discovering what they all do. When science separates all the venom and studies components, they are finding that many of the venom components offer great potential in human medicine. Google the article “Venom back in vogue as a wellspring for drug candidates” by Amy McDermott to read more. Practically all spiders are venomous, and with nearly 50,000 species, they might be the most significant wellspring science has in venom research.
Research published in the journal “Pain” brings some hope for those suffering from chronic visceral pain associated with disorders like irritable bowel syndrome. The article is titled “A spider-venom peptide with multitarget activity on sodium and calcium channels alleviates chronic visceral pain in a model of irritable bowel syndrome” if you wish to look it up. The team identified two tiny chains of amino acids or peptides, Tap1a and Tap2a. These peptides were discovered in the Venezuelan Pinkfoot Goliath tarantula, “not” one of the world’s smaller spiders. They work by binding two specific sodium and calcium ion channels, NaV and CaV3, heavily linked to the colon and bladder’s pain signal. Clinical trials will need to see if the research in mouse models will translate into effective human treatments for the often complicated “gut” pains. Giant hairy and perhaps life-saving.
With tens-of-thousands more and hundreds of venom components in each, who knows what game-altering drugs will be discovered by investigating our spider friends.
