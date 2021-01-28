High winds and cold rain have kept a lot of fishermen off the lake. Even though these tough conditions are far from ideal, especially with water temperatures on most of our area lakes in the high 40s to low 50s, it’s still the best time to catch that fish of a lifetime.
Fighting the high winds and the cold makes it really hard to be comfortable, but if you choose an area that is protected from the wind, it can help. Many of our lakes have areas where you can launch and fish where you are out of the wind. Look at your maps, either paper or your electronics — some lakes that have these areas are Lake Fork, Bonham, Tankersly and Texoma, and all these lakes have trophy fish.
On some of the larger lakes with large coves, you may find that some of these coves have resident fish, which means you have a higher percentage of having a successful day on the water. If you fish one of the large coves, fish it thoroughly — this is the time to catch a lunker.
Another Legacy Class largemouth bass of the 2021 Toyota ShareLunker season was caught in Lake Austin on Jan. 14. Angler CJ Oates, from Lago Vista, caught the 13.02-pounder just a few days after that other 13-plus pounder was caught at Sam Rayburn. It could be your turn next. I do know that the latter part of February and the first part of March is a prime time for locating fish that are staging, getting ready to move into the spawning grounds.
Even if you’re not catching numbers of fish, all is not lost because it’s a great time to use some of your new baits, learning how they work or maybe trying some of the older baits that are stuck in the back of your tackle box. Also, maybe by just checking out your cold weather gear, you’ll find that it might be time for an upgrade.
A successful day on the water, with conditions we now have, is having fun, no trouble and just getting a couple of bites. If you catch a fish or two, then that is a great day. Stay safe, and I’ll see you there.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 48 degrees; 0.11 feet high. Black bass are fair on diving crankbaits, red/brown skirted jigs, spoons and red or black drop shots in 18 to 30 feet near creek bends, brush, rocky shorelines and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows and lightweight jigs in brush piles and bridges in 14 to 28 feet. Catfish are fair on cut bait and punch bait in 12 to 25 feet near baited holes.
Caddo: Water stained; 48 degrees; 2.02 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair working plastic creatures, small crankbaits, bladed spinners, finesse worms and swimbaits near main lake channel edges and vegetation lines. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber near a drop-off or creek channel in 12 to 20 feet. White bass are fair on white slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are good with chartreuse spoons and jigs. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 12 to 20 feet fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 46 degrees; 1.39 feet low. Largemouth bass are slow on Carolina rigged plastic worms, crankbaits and skirted jigs. The white bass and hybrids are fair in 25 to 35 feet with live bait and slabs and over humps, ridges and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are fair with minnows on brush piles. Catfish are fair on cut bait and punch bait in 15 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water stained; 50 degrees; 0.88 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spoons, green or black finesse worms, crankbaits and brown/green flipping jigs near deep points, roadbeds, brush piles, timber and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are slow in deeper water with white or chartreuse swim baits, slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 14 to 28 feet in brush piles and standing timber near creek ledges or drop-offs. Catfish are fair on punch bait and cut bait in 12 to 24 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 48 degrees; 0.06 feet low. Largemouth bass are slow on jigs, drop shots and jerk baits near brush piles, creek bends and fallen timber. Crappie are slow on minnows in 13 to 28 feet near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on cut shad and punch bait in 12 to 25 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 50 degrees; 0.05 feet high. Blue catfish are good on fresh cut bait. Channel catfish are fair on punch bait. Largemouth bass are fair on brush hogs, shad like diving crankbaits, red/brown football jigs and jerk baits. White bass and hybrid stripers are fair on live bait and slabs near ridges, flats and humps in the main lake. Trolling swim baits and diving crankbaits are effective as well. Crappie are good on minnows and lightweight jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation above normal, water 50 degrees and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs, spinnerbaits and spoons around brush structure, points, standing timber and the main lake. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait and worms along channels, points and in coves.
Hugo: Elevation dropping, water 49 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation above normal, water murky. Rainbow trout slow on tube jigs below the dam. Anglers are advised to use caution as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are releasing large volumes of water down Spillway Creek through the week.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 48 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs, jigs and plastic baits in coves, around points and standing timber. White bass slow on Alabama rigs and lipless baits in coves, main lake and around points.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass slow on spoons along creek channels and river channel. Crappie fair on spoons around brush structure and channels. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait along the river channel.
Texoma: Elevation normal, water temperature 46 degrees. Winter fishing is still very good. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes and live shad in the main lake, around points and river channel and also are being caught on the western part of the lake. Live shad is still showing to be the best way to catch stripers. Blue catfish good on cut bait, live shad and sunfish along creek channels, main lake and river channel. Blue cats are still being caught around 40 to 50 feet of water on juglines. Largemouth bass are slow fishing soft plastic swimbaits, deep diving crankbaits, jerk bait, and flutter spoons in 15 to 30 feet. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
Jim Blassingame is a Paris resident and an avid angler.
