Q. Dear Neil: Several months ago we noticed bark splitting on a mature live oak in our yard. We figured it was the result of last year’s cold like some of the others we have seen you write about. However, recently we have seen swelling on the bark on the opposite side. We also are noticing swelling where branches have been removed and I guess we’re getting paranoid. What should we do?

A. I would suggest that you have a International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) certified arborist look at this tree closely for any signs of weakening. You are probably correct – it is most likely some form of radial shake caused by the extreme cold of February 2021, but you need to have a professional to look at it on site. There are some elements of the trunk 8-10 feet off the ground that don’t look quite righ

