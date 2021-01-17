Snow flurries filled the air as I opened the front door of Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Café. The icy parking lot contained several cars and trucks, folks that finally wanted to get out for a while.
I almost turned around and left when I stepped inside and saw only Delbert P. Axelrod, proof that brain-dead zombies exist, sitting in the round corner booth. I would have left for sure, but he glanced up and saw me only half a second before I could escape.
“Well, look who just walked in!”
His only slightly softer than Gabriel’s Horn voice thundered across the cafe and every head there turned toward me. Giving a weak wave to the strangers, I made sure the door closed behind me. Delbert has no concept of propriety, in any situation, and I’ve always hated for people to shout at me when they could simply wait until I got close enough for normal conversational levels.
Doreen saw me and headed for our booth with a thick mug of coffee. I slid into the seat and she plunked it down in front of me.
“The rest of the guys coming?”
“I have no idea. We don’t call each other. Everyone just shows up.”
She looked surprised.
“You mean y’all just gather here, naturally.”
“Yep.” Delbert spoke loudly again. “We’re just like lions on the Serengetti. We gather at the watering hole by using something called murmuration.”
I shot him a look.
“No, it isn’t. That’s when birds twist and turn in the air at the same time.”
“It’s the same thing. We all turn toward the cafe without speaking, even though we’re not together.”
“It’s more like habit to gather at certain times on certain days,” I explained. “The boys know we can’t go anywhere else today, so they’ll likely be here before long.”
She paused beside the table and changed the subject to something she could understand.
“Y’all have a good Christmas?”
“Sure did.” I took a sip and the coffee tasted better than usual. “You?”
“Yep. Got what I wanted. A new coffee maker.”
“It’s working fine.”
Delbert sighed with feigned drama.
“Yeah, but now the hardest time of the year is here.”
“What’s that?”
“Valentines Day. I never know what to get my wife. I spent all last year thinking of what to get her for Christmas, but now I have to come up with another present.”
“Why’s that so hard?”
“Well, I had eleven months to come up with Christmas presents, but there’s less than two months between Dec. 25 and Feb. 14, so there’s not much time.”
Doreen frowned.
“That doesn’t make sense. There’s no time limit on thinking. You have just as much time as Christmas. You work on coming up with ideas for next year the day after Valentines.”
“You’re spinning your wheels explaining that to him,” I said.
Delbert held out his mug.
“I’ll have to admit though, that buying for Valentine’s Day is more interesting. The commercials say it’s more fun, about being in love.”
His emphasis on the word made my stomach turn.
Doreen filled his mug.
“Be careful. Some guys misunderstand Valentines Day and buy their wives inappropriate gifts.”
“Well, I’ve been surfing the internet and now I know what women want.” He held up a half-filled mug and opened it to speak, but Doreen cut him off and warmed it up.
“Delbert.” I held up a warning hand. “You haven’t been shopping those sites have you?”
He gave me a salacious grin.
“Maybe.”
“You have the wrong idea. Remember that year you bought her…,” I lowered my voice and was embarrassed when Doreen leaned in, “…that negligee from a certain store? She was mad at you for a week, and part of it was because the stinkin’ thing said petite on it and she’s size fourteen.”
Doreen snapped.
“How do you know what size his wife is?”
“He told me.”
Delbert cut us off.
“Hey, that thing was pretty and expensive, though you’re right. There wasn’t much of it for the price.”
Doreen frowned.
“That’s exactly what I was talking about. You guys need to learn about women.”
“Oh, I know women now. I’ve read several articles on a site about wants and needs, and they explain what women want.” He held up his mug again, though he’d barely sipped at it. Irritated, Doreen waved the pot over the top.
He started to speak again, but I held up a hand.
“Don’t. Just get her a little 4-weight flyrod, or maybe a pretty fishing shirt made out of that new wicking material. She’ll like that.”
He shook his head as Doc came through the door.
“He’ll understand. He knows women.”
Disgusted by the conversation, Doreen went back for another mug.
Doc slid into the booth.
“What’s up?”
“Delbert thinks he knows what women want for Valentine’s Day.”
“No you don’t.”
“I do.” He raised the mug again, sloshing liquid out and onto the table.
Doreen returned with a fresh mug for Doc.
“Will you make him be quiet?”
I explained the conversation and Doc looked at Delbert with horror.
“How can you speak like that. No man understands a woman.”
“Well. I’ve already ordered it and it came today in a plain brown box.”
“It doesn’t plug in, does it?” Doc caught a glare from Doreen and explained. “Hey, the last time I bought my wife an electric skillet for a present, she told me to never, ever buy her anything else with a power cord.”
“Good for her.” Doreen squared her feet. “All right. I’ve had it. You can tell us what women want, but remember, I’m a woman, so be careful what you say, and for crying out loud, speak softly.”
Wrong Willie came through the door as Delbert lowered his voice. We all leaned in, Willie included, to hear the pronouncement.
“I did a lot of research.”
He held his mug up and Doreen snapped.
“It’s already full.”
“No. It’s this. Women don’t want thick, heavy coffee mugs. They want pretty, light coffee cups, maybe with dragonflies on them. That’s what women want.”
Willie raised an eyebrow, not understanding.
“What?”
Giving Delbert a strange look, Doreen glanced down at our mugs, then over to the other tables where men and women alike were drinking coffee from the thick vessels. While Willie waited for his coffee, Doreen got on her phone and ordered a case of delicate coffee cups.
