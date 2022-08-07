I honed in on watching the 2018 film “Destination Wedding” because it was short (86 minutes), it had Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder and it’s streaming on Netflix. What’s not to like? They couldn’t play two more unlikeable people.
They must have shared a mutual friendship with the writer/director, Victor Levin, because I’m not sure they were paid for doing it. The budget was only $5 mil, and total box office was $2.2 million. Word must have traveled fast.
In it, Ryder and Reeves play two malcontents who meet in the airport on their way to a destination wedding in Paso Robles, California. He was trying to shmooze his way past her line, even though they were taking a commuter jet that only seated eight.
They shared a seat on the plane and adjoining rooms in the quaint mom and pop hotel where the wedding was taking place. He was invited because he was the groom’s half brother, Keith. But they despise each other. She was invited because she’s Keith’s former fiancé. He’s there out of sense of obligation. She’s seeking closure.
There is absolutely no reason why the two would end up together but that outcome is apparent at the outset. There are people milling around, but for all intents and purposes. Ryder and Reeves are the only two people with dialogue. I said at the outset that this pitiful film had to be someone’s vanity project. Nothing that happened changed my mind.
I have of late begun trying to watch various series people have recommended, series that, to my surprise, already have several seasons under their belt. Series like “Stranger Things,” which, oddly, also has Ryder — in her most manic iteration.
The series, which premiered on Netflix in 2016 is billed as (this is a mouthful) “an American science fiction horror drama television series” created by the Duffer Brothers. It is set in the ’80s in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana.
the central plot is built around the strange goings-on of the Hawkins National Laboratory, and the disappearance of a teenage girl and a young boy (Ryder’s son), whose friends are the series’ central characters. They believe the lab has opened a “rift” they call the “Upside Down,” that has both.
I was warned that I would probably only be amused by Seasons 1 and 2. And they were right. But “Stranger Things” has plenty of fans. (Just look at the merchandise.) They announced a fifth season was coming earlier this year. I’ll see if I have enough xanax.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
