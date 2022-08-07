I honed in on watching the 2018 film “Destination Wedding” because it was short (86 minutes), it had Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder and it’s streaming on Netflix. What’s not to like? They couldn’t play two more unlikeable people.

They must have shared a mutual friendship with the writer/director, Victor Levin, because I’m not sure they were paid for doing it. The budget was only $5 mil, and total box office was $2.2 million. Word must have traveled fast.

