After a long and successful career serving students at both Paris and North Lamar High Schools, beloved local educator Judy Weatherford retired Friday to spend her golden years with family — the ones she’s related to anyways.
In a time when burnout rates are among the highest in the teaching profession, Weatherford said: “The one thing that kept me thriving in the field all those years was my work family. Yes, absolutely what helped me find my footing in the beginning was the support system I found right away at Paris High School in the 1970s. I made about five friends right away, as we were all pretty close-knit back then, and soon they became like family. I think teachers nowadays just need that sense of family and community to not lose heart. I’m a bit sad about seeing less of my work family now, but I guess that is just the natural process of things.”
Weatherford has been teaching Home Economics and Culinary Arts to high school students of the Red River Valley for more than 45 years, starting at Paris High School in 1975 when state mandates were in place that kept gender inequality in the Home Economics classroom. She left Paris High School for North Lamar High School in 1982, and she has been there ever since.
“In the 1980s though, we started a class called ‘Bachelors Survival’, and the next thing I knew gender restrictions became a thing of the past,” Weatherford said. “Boys didn’t really care what anyone thought about them cooking; that was all the state regulations,” Weatherford laughed. “Cooking a good meal is a survival skill that everyone appreciates. One thing I absolutely have loved about this vocation is that the students seem to actually enjoy learning how to cook something delicious. I can’t tell you how many times teenagers — yes, teenagers — have come up to me and expressed appreciation for learning a skill that can be used every day.
“One of the most rewarding moments of my career happened when I was helping out with ‘The Home Economic Co-operative Program for New Mothers,’ an amazing program in Paris that helps young mothers, and this wonderful young woman came up to me and was just brimming with pride and appreciation that she could cook economical and nutritious meals for her four kids now with just some simple staples from the cupboard.”
One of Weatherford’s appreciative protégé’s, Austin Exum — a recent graduate of Austin Culinary Arts Institute — will be taking over her classes in the fall.
“Mrs. Weatherford made a huge impact on me as my first mentor,” Exum said. “She taught me the essentials of cooking and made going to her class exciting for us every day. Her commitment to professionalism as a teacher is something that I will strive for every day in my future at North Lamar. Her kind spirit and dedication to this industry is one of a kind. I can’t thank her enough for all she’s done for me and the students of North Lamar High School.”
When asked what she thinks really makes the difference in getting high school students to appreciate learning, Weatherford said: “Well, sometimes you have to listen to them for a little bit and just let them talk. It is not always easy with all the expectations and time constraints for teachers, but if you can try to make time to show that you care about who they are as a whole person, it does make a difference. I guess that is what I would like to be remembered for, really caring about these kids in that way.”
And almost as an afterthought, she added with a wink: “Also, when it comes to cooking y’all — less is best, unless we’re talking about garlic, bacon or butter, of course.”
