With Covid-19 cases rising and influenza season starting, vitamin C sales are also increasing. Why do we need it, and why can’t we make vitamin C in our liver, as many other species do?
The story of our loss of vitamin C production is one of natural selection relaxing a bit. Why would nature allow a species to discard the ability to produce a chemical required for the organism to survive?
Enzyme pathways in many species’ liver cells utilize the sugar glucose to bioengineer vitamin C.
This ability to make vitamin C from sugar would have saved many human lives from the disease scurvy alone. The pathway from glucose to Vitamin C takes just a few biochemical steps. All the steps are functioning in us right now except the very last one. That loss of function in the final step leaves us requiring vitamin C from our diet or dying.
If you reside in the proper climate, getting vitamin C in your diet all year long is no big deal. You only need about 10 milligrams each day to hold off the disease scurvy. The current adult RDA is below 100 milligrams. Many fruits like Kakadu plums contain lots of vitamin C, around 5,300 milligrams for every 100 grams you eat. Those Florida oranges we all love have about 53 milligrams per 100 grams. Natural sources of vitamin C abound in warm climates, and getting the little bit we need is easy.
As our species roamed about the planet, moving north out of Africa and eventually exploring the oceans, the easy access to these vitamin C-containing foods plummeted. Winter months were incredibly hard in the north. Indigenous tribes of Canada learned to survive the winter by drinking boiled bark and needles from conifer trees. Native Inuit populations ate raw liver from the animals they killed. These animals made vitamin C in their livers, unlike us. Still, scurvy took the lives of many who had not learned the tricks to surviving winter without vitamin C.
Dr. Guy Drouin, of the University of Ottawa, authored an excellent article titled: “The Genetics of Vitamin C Loss in Vertebrates.” It explains the loss of vitamin C production very well. You can find the full article online or in the August 2011 issue of the journal Current Genomics. In summary, the name of that final enzyme that is broken or fossilized in our species is L-gulonolactone oxidase, or GLO. The gene that codes for this enzyme is fossilized in other species also, like fruit bats and chimpanzees. Wonder why?
Natural selection tends to edit out any mutations that reduce the fitness of a species. One would think that a mutated gene that stopped a species from making vitamin C would indeed be on the chopping block. However, a mutated GLO gene does not harm a species if it already gets plenty of vitamin C their diet. The relaxation of natural selection allows the mutation to remain if there is no impact on fitness. Our mutated GLO gene was not an issue when our ancestors lived in warm areas with tons of vitamin C available. It became a much bigger deal once our species moved north. Fossilized remains of our once functional GLO gene exist in our DNA today, a reminder of our ancestry and the reason vitamin C cells rise in the winter.
