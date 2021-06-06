The 2009 political thriller “State of Play” didn’t get the attention it deserved. It is based on a highly popular British television series written by Paul Abbott that aired on the BBC in 2003. The film has a powerhouse cast including Russell Crowe, Helen Mirren, Ben Affleck, Rachel McAdams, Robin Wright, Jeff Daniels and Jason Bateman. But it’s Crowe’s film all the way.
He plays Washington Globe star reporter Cal McAffrey, an old-school journalist whose beat includes a little bit of everything. Which is why when he starts the morning sniffing around an innocuous shooting (a purse snatcher and a pizza delivery guy) and turns up a clue connecting them with a congressman, he goes all in. And the story just keeps getting bigger and broader.
It turns out the congressman is his old school chum, Stephen Collins (played by a quieter, leaner Ben Affleck). Collins is chairman of a House committee hearing a proposal for an onerous billion-dollar contract from a company called PointCorp to provide security services at sites overseas and domestically. Think Blackwater in Iraq. Actually, research shows there were at least 65 PMCs (private military companies) hired to outsource everything from security and logistics to training and intelligence gathering during the Iraqi War. These were largely made up of retired military personnel. (There was a joke in the military: “We train them, you hire them.”)
The lead researcher on PointCorp for Collins’ committee happens to be the Congressman’s girlfriend. She has a nasty accident taking the subway to work the same morning hearings begin and the two guys are hit. Cal keeps seeing connections.
Brad Pitt was thought to be making this film, because he liked the director, Kevin MacDonald’s work. But the Screen Writers Guild strike of 2007-2008 got in the way and he wanted producers to halt production until that settled. Also, they couldn’t agree on script changes. Pitt was interested in the outsourcing of previous military jobs angle. MacDonald was going for more of a thriller. Besides, he had to conflate the plot of a series into a two-hour movie. Pitt didn’t think it could be done. He walked away and Crowe got the role. But Crowe was doing it while he grew his hair out for “Robin Hood” (2010). The long hair, the old Saab filled with fast food wrappers and the clutter of old notes, all contributed to the personality of the reporter who is the editor’s pet.
Speaking of, Helen Mirren plays his editor, betraying her English roots when she’s swearing at him for missing deadlines. But there’s no dearth of familiar names and faces in this, many with just a few lines or one or two scenes. Rachel McAdams gives heft to the Globe’s “new” online reporter, who gets sucked into Cal’s brand of journalism and his search for answers — good practice for her Academy-nominated turn as Boston journalist Sacha Pfeiffer in 2015’s “Spotlight.”
Robin Wright plays Collins’ wife. Viola Davis plays the police pathologist who’s used to Cal reading her notes. Bateman is hilarious as a sleazy PR man who gets in over his head and just wants out of whatever the plot might be. (I love it when Bateman plays these roles.)
MacDonald keeps his film moving at a rapid pace. He’s big on action and an abundance of locales. He keeps giving us shots of a helicopter circling, just to heighten the suspense, but it’s a McGuffin. While it’s set in Washington, two-thirds of it was shot on set in L.A. I recommend it if you like political thrillers like “All the President’s Men,” you won’t be disappointed by this.
See you at the movies.
