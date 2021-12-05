"House of Gucci” is a little off the beaten path for a Ridley Scott movie, the great English director who gave us films like “Alien,” “Bladerunner,” “Thelma and Louise,” and “Blackhawk Down.” I saw it here last week, astounded that Cinemark even carried it. I went in knowing the sadly salacious history of the Gucci fashion family. And I knew it wouldn’t be anything like the tasty morsel that was Robert Altman’s “Pret-A-Porter.” But, hey, it’s Scott, and as movie making goes, it doesn’t get much better.
Scott had acquired the rights to Sara Gay Forden’s “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed” early in the aughts. And he and his wife, producer Giannina Facio, had wanted it for a film. But time passed, actors and directors came and went, and in 2019 Lady Gaga was announced attached to the project. Others fell into the cast: Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons.
It is a true story. Maurizio Gucci (Driver) was a quiet, bookish law student who met Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) at a party and fell in love with her. But her first meeting with his father Rodolfo (Irons) exposed her rough side, and Rodolfo warned Maurizio that she was after his wealth. Maurizio should have listened. Rodolfo and his brother, Aldo (Pacino), split the Gucci family’s shares 50/50.
Aldo ran the business side of Gucci. He met a kindred spirit when he met Patrizia. Her eyes sparkled at her introduction to the possibilities. And Aldo needed help. His son, Paola (brilliantly played by Jared Leto), whined continuously about being unappreciated. He believed himself to be a great designer. His father thought he was an idiot. But the few shares Aldo gave him to salve his feelings were the beginnings of Patrizia’s and Maurizio’s quest to take over the company.
Years later, Maurizio had expanded his holdings and grown comfortable with his life and what money could buy. He realized, too, that he was weary of this woman (Patrizia) who nagged him constantly because she always wanted more — of everything. And he packed her off to Rome, with their daughter and a sumptuous allowance, and the admonition that he never wanted to hear her loud, nagging voice again.
He took up with an old flame he ran into at St, Moritz, while Patrizia consulted her psychic, Pina (Hayek), wanting something really bad for his bad behavior. Pina recommended two hitmen from Sicily. Maurizio, who was a terrible businessman, had begun turning the business around, hiring American designer Tom Ford (from Austin) to design their latest collection. But the company was in such a state that he had to bring in foreign investors. Life was getting more difficult. He just didn’t realize how much.
There are some stellar performances in Scott’s film — Leto’s Paola, Gaga’s Patrizia and Jack Huston (yes, he’s related), who plays Domenico De Sole, the Guccis’ attorney. You may recognize Huston from “American Hustle” and “Boardwalk Empire.”
I’ve never said this about a Scott film, but it is nearly three hours long and it needed some editing. He could have shaved some off of Pacino’s broad sketch of Aldo Gucci. It was as if Scott couldn’t bring himself to tell the legend he was milking it a bit. But I could watch Driver all day long. He is an actor who loves his craft, and he doesn’t get in a hurry showing you. He was just off doing “The Last Duel” with Scott. If you saw that, you’ll know he greatly enjoyed the change.
See you at the movies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.