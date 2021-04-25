Wrong Willie and I had been hunting hogs at James’ family land outside of Hamlin, Texas. James is a friend of the family, and offered to let us hunt for free...with no strings attached other than to shut the gates when we leave.
The lease is divided by Colorado Creek, and on the north side, there’s a good camping spot where I pulled the trailer and built a campfire as dusk gathered. Willie and James backed their trucks in and joined me.
An odd moaning sound floated on the breeze.
“Listen.”
James’ eyes widened when I spoke. He’d been spooked a month earlier when he was out there filling feeders by himself and surrounded by wildlife that eats meat. Unseen wild hogs that grunted, rooted and squealed in the brush and mesquite.
At the same time, he said coyotes tuned up along the creek and the edges of the overgrown lease, which is an island amid cultivated fields and open ranges. With nothing more than a 9mm Glock on his hip, he wondered if he’d gotten himself into a dangerous situation, because there were dozens of young pigs and shoats protected by sometimes irritable mothers.
Since then, he kept a rifle nearby and an eye out for angry sows or boars looking for trouble. He straightened, eyeing the distance between himself and the .308 lying on the tailgate of my truck.
“What do you hear?”
“I don’t; know.” I turned, listening to the other, more common sounds around us. In the distance, a turkey gobbled on his way to the roost. A pack of coyotes tuned up some distance away.
Wrong Willie cupped a hand behind his ear.
“I don’t hear anything.”
“Why don’t you get some hearing aids?”
He frowned at me.
“Don’t need ‘em.”
James pointed.
“You’re right. There’s brush crackling over there.”
Ignoring James’ fear, I returned to Willie’s comment.
“Why don’t you want something to help you hear better?”
“Because if I did, I’d have to admit to Jan that I could hear her every time she talked.”
It was dark under the hardwoods lining the creek. A shadow flickered under the trees and mesquites that filled what was once a cotton field over forty years earlier.
“There’s something big over there.” James saw it and stiffened.
I couldn’t help myself.
“It’s too big to be a hog.”
“What could it be?”
I caught Willie’s eye
“It might be a bear that wandered in. You know, creeks and rivers are highways for wildlife. Didn’t you show me a photo of a panther dragging a deer that came from a game camera here a couple of years ago.”
“Uh, well.” James looked embarrassed. “The guy who sent it to me said it was from here, but I dug around on the internet and saw that it was shot on a ranch maybe a hundred miles away.”
“So you knew it wasn’t from here?”
James’ eyes flicked from me to the gathering darkness around us.
“I thought it would be fun to pull your leg a little.”
“Um humm. What I just saw looked like something walking on two legs.” It was my turn. “You know, I’ve been doing some research on Bigfoot, and I found out that he’s been sighted around here in the past.”
That wasn’t true. I had been doing some research for a novel, but hadn’t run across any sightings in West Texas.
“Bigfoot?” James licked his lips and dropped another limb on the growing fire that had pushed the shadows back past the camper and trucks backed in like the spokes on a wheel. “I don’t think I believe in something like that.”
Willie caught on.
“With all the building in areas where he hangs out, I’d suspect Bigfoot families might have migrated out in this country.”
“There’s nowhere for them to live out here,” James argued.
“Sure there is. These creeks hold all kinds of wildlife. Why couldn’t a Bigfoot live here? There’s plenty for him to eat, like everything we hunt, and corn in the fields when it gets ripe. Lots of mesquite beans and other stuff we wouldn’t even think about eating. It wouldn’t surprise me to hear about one out this way.”
A strange sound like I’ve never heard came to us and I paused.
“You know, Teddy Roosevelt wrote about Sasquatch killing a trapper back in the early eighteen hundreds.”
“So you guys think they’re real?” James added more wood to the campfire that blazed higher.
“At my age, nothing surprised me.” Willie hid a grin with his hand.
I shrugged.
“Here’s a true story. My cousin and I saw something strange back when we were kids. We were riding in the river bottoms and got caught in a thunderstorm right at dark. The horses got skittish, and we cut through some rough country to get home faster.
“That’s when a flash of lightning showed us something eight or nine feet tall rising to its feet from where it had been crouched beside a big pecan tree. That thing scared the pee-waddlin’ out of both of us. We took off and never told a soul until we were grown.”
Willie frowned.
“You making that up?”
“Nope. Truth.”
“So you really saw Bigfoot???” James edged toward his rifle.
“We think so.” All of a sudden a bizarre shriek originating from downstream sparked a shiver of fear rooted in my childhood.
James added more wood at the same time Willie heaved a huge log on the fire with a massive shower of sparks.
I nudged the log with a toe and shivered as another shriek filled the night.
“That log’s the size of Bigfoot.”
Our little joke on the newbie backfired. Rifles slung over their shoulders, Willie and James spent the next two hours adding wood to the house fire they’d built while I lay in the trailer, eyes wide open and remembering that shocking night in the Chicota bottoms before I’d ever heard of Bigfoot.
