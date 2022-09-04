When Light up Paris TX started searching for a company to light up the Plaza in downtown Paris, little did organizers know the resource they were looking for lives right here in Lamar County.
Art Stutsman, a Powderly resident for the past 30 years and owner of Moonlighting, a specialty lighting company with clients across the United States is that resource.
“He’s every bit as good or better than other companies we talked with, and he lives right in our own backyard,” Suzy Harper of Light up Paris said, noting that Stutsman has provided lighting for the R. L. Hunt family in Dallas, the City of Highland Park, several houses in the Uptown and Turtle Creek areas and the iconic tree at Beverly Drive and Preston Road at the home of the late oil magnet Edwin Cox.
Stutsman has clients far and near including a prince in Saudi Arabia and clients in Colorado, New Jersey and New York with some customers as close as The Hills in Lamar County and other nearby locations.
Harper said she and others searched for months for a reasonable firm that could do something similar to what has been done in Johnson City, in McKinney and in Sulphur Springs.
“So we have these pictures, but it’s one thing to have the idea, but another to have the executor,” Harper said.
Then, by chance, during a casual conversation with Misti Scott at Rosewood Eatery on S. Main Street, Harper learned about Stutsman.
“He’s lived in Powderly for 30 years, has kids who went to North Lamar schools and he cares a lot about Paris,” Harper said. “He is a godsend.”
Sitting near Culbertson Fountain on a recent morning beneath trees filled with lights, Stutsman talked about his business and how he came to live in Lamar County.
Originally from a small town near Hannibal, Missouri, Stutsman moved to Lamar County after meeting his wife, Penny Stutsman, while working in Dallas. The couple married soon after and made their home in Powderly. The couple has two children, both North Lamar High School graduates.
Stutsman’s company name, Moonlighting, comes from a lighting design technique using soft lighting placed high in trees that mimic the gentle silvery glow of moonlight.
“Moonlighting creates amazing shadows on the ground and provides a good source of light without the sharp glare of other forms of lighting,” Stutsman said. “It’s really an art form, and I enjoy the creativity of it all.”
In addition to lighting the trees around the Plaza, Stutsman said he plans to light the sidewalks and stairs leading to Culbertson Fountain by placing lighting in trees to take the place of ground lighting in order to do away with the glare of spotlights.
In the coming months, as funding becomes available, Harper said plans are to add festooning around downtown, crisscrossing stings of lights above the streets leading to the Plaza. Parapet lighting around downtown buildings also is in the works and business owners are encouraged to add lights to awning and display windows to create a cohesive appearance.
“Light up Paris TX will create a vibrant downtown, filled with dining, shopping, music lights and fun,” Harper said earlier. “A gathering place for the people of our historic and unique town, the Plaza is our living room and representative of a caring community that attracts industry and growth.”
The public-private partnership is entirely community and donor funded with the city providing maintenance and utility assistance. To contribute, donations should be addressed to Preserving Historic Properties, Inc. with a federal tax number 20-0815487. Checks can be mailed to Light Up Paris TX, Paris Downtown Association P.O. Box 1123 Paris, Texas 75461.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
