I’m almost embarrassed to be reviewing “Red Notice.” There’s so little to the film. But it scratches an itch for audiences, I suppose. The need to eat popcorn and watch something mindless. Mindless being the operative word.
“Red Notice” was kind of the brainchild of its three stars’ collaboration in movies like “Fast and Furious 6” and “Hobbs and Shaw,” i.e. everyone got along, it sold tickets, so let’s throw all three in a film and see how many tickets it can sell. And apparently the latter was the only goal, because I have yet to hear anyone jump out there and say, “Yeah, it was great!”
It’s billed as an action/comedy, with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. It was on Universal’s release sheet, but Netflix acquired it and gave it a limited theatrical release starting Nov. 5, and then streamed it online a week later. Bummer if you took points.
In the film, Johnson plays an FBI agent who must team up with a storied art thief (Reynolds) to find an even more talented art thief (Gadot). Everyone is looking for the missing bejeweled egg in the trio given by Marc Antony to Cleopatra, a treasure for which men have searched for millennia. Two have been found and reside in private collections. But it’s the third that’s the problem.
Their travels take them from Rome’s Castel Sant’Angelo to Bali to a remote (and freezing) prison in Russia, to Valencia, and finally to a Nazi hide-out long buried in a copper mine in the jungles of Argentina. (Yes, something for everyone here.) All the while pursued by a tenacious Italian Interpol agent. There’s some pretty amazing stuff in that copper mine, stuff like a gold-plated pre-war period Mercedes Benz. But then it may have all been shot on sets in Universal”s backlot.
I couldn’t decide whether my head was spinning more from the travel or Reynolds’ rapid fire quips — he needs to lay off these movies for awhile before he gets typecast. Reynolds is like a trick pony in this. His mouth is running instead of his brain. I think there’s a line in the movie that sounds like that.
So, it won’t make any difference how this ends, there will be another trick pony trotting our way in a few weeks. I just wish they would send something we might actually have to think about.
See you at the movies.
