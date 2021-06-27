Standing in front of my grandparent’s farmhouse, the Old Man squinted at my head.
“You need a haircut.”
That meant he could no longer see my scalp through my barely grown-out Boy’s Regular haircut. When we were in Dallas, (we lived in old Urbandale) they took me to a narrow little barbershop down on Grand Avenue. Indicative of the time, it had two barber chairs on the right and a line of red vinyl seats along the left-hand wall.
There was a coffee table full of magazines for their customers. True West, Real West, Life, Look, Popular Mechanics, Man’s Conquest, True Men and a variety of comics ranging from Archie to Sgt. Rock and even a Mad Magazine or two. The Old Man didn’t care which ones I picked up while we waited our turn, but Mama made me stick to the comics for some strange reason.
When we were in Chicota, though, haircuts were a whole different deal. My great-uncle Willie cut hair on the porch of his old house. If memory serves, the front rested on bodark posts only a foot or so off the ground, but the land sloped to the back, and when I walked around to that side, it felt like I hung suspended over the Grand Canyon.
There were no magazines, but an hour or so there provided more education than I could get from action stories. There were always a couple of old men (who were likely younger than my age today) either waiting their turn to get their ears lowered, or loafing on cane-bottom chairs and sharing stories that contained hidden bits of valuable information.
One weathered farmer leaned his wooden chair back on two legs, turning it into a rocker powered by lifting his heels from time to time.
“I hear Leroy’s back in jail again.”
“He done it to himself.” Uncle Willie snipped his scissors into the air, as if cutting some invisible conversational string. “Life’s made up of choices, and he had a good raisin’. The boy made his own trouble.”
Nearby on that day, another unnamed resident of that tiny community took a shotgun apart to clean it. I watched as he picked up a can of Singer 3-IN-One oil and squirted some onto a small piece of material tied around the middle with a cotton string. A nut on the other end of the string allowed him to drop the weight down the barrel to pull the patch through.
“I thought we had him on the right track when he was a kid. Lordy, he loved to hunt quail, and haven’t seen too many bird hunters go wrong, but that one sure did.”
The Weathered Man rubbed at the crows-feet radiating from the corners of his eyes.
“I’m sure looking forward to cool weather so we can hunt birds. You know, there’s a covey down close to Love Thicket that has the biggest birds I’ve ever seen…”
Gun Cleaner shook his head as he examined the black powder on his patch. He leaned over and spat a stream of tobacco juice over the porch rail.
“Don’t bother. Larry Dale shot that whole covey out last season.”
“What?” The Old Man looked up from the pocket change he was shuffling between his fingertips. It was a habit that stuck with him until those fingers no longer cooperated.
Gun Cleaner nodded.
“Found them birds one day and went back ever afternoon until he killed ever single bird.”
“He should have sense enough to know you leave a few seed birds.” Weathered Man frowned. “I be dogged. I thought more of him than that.”
Uncle Willie snipped at his customer’s thin hair. The man in the chair was kin somehow, but there were so many of us, I couldn’t call everyone’s name.
“Was he by hisself?”
“I ‘magine.” Gun Cleaner ran another patch through the shotgun barrel. “Nobody else’ll hunt with him cause he’s a game hog.”
I looked up at the Old Man for an answer. He stopped shuffling the coins.
“A game hog is somebody that’ll shoot everything he sees, or will overshoot another hunter. They’re usually the same when they’re fishing, too. I know a feller who’ll catch crappie all day long, and then waste ‘em after he gets tired of cleaning fish.”
Uncle Willie spoke a name we all recognized and I knew who the Old Man was talking about, and he nodded.
“Yessir. I saw him with a bucket full of fish one day, and he threw more’n twenty of the smaller perch out on the bank when he got tired of scaling them. I don’t have any use for that kind of behavior in a man.”
“But Daddy, he’s kin.”
He looked sad at
my statement.
“That don’t mean I don’t love him, but I just won’t fish with him no more.”
Uncle Willie took the sheet from around his customer’s neck and gave it a snap in the air, sending up a cloud of gray clippings that sparkled in a sunbeam over the porch. The customer stepped down and it was my turn.
“Boy’s Regular?”
The Old Man grinned.
“That’s the only one for boys, right?”
“I can scalp him. Give him a burr.”
My eyes widened at the horror, but The Old Man laughed.
“Lower his ears pretty even so he don’t look like one of them beatniks.”
The sheet flapped in front of my eyes and they went back to talking, and I listened and filed stories away for future use, and to eventually use as lifetime guides.
