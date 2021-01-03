I took it upon myself several years ago to provide the Hunting Club with food when we went camping. Because of that, I am also the official cook, and have refused to allow anyone else to get near a pan.
It’s been so much fun, that I’m now considering the idea of building an old fashioned chuckwagon box to sit in the back of the truck. That’s because I already use the tailgate as a table, and that’s where the propane stove goes, when I’m not using coals.
Once the food is gone, and I clean up, the tailgate becomes the location to mix drinks, browse through a number of snacks, and it’s where one of the lamps go when we need light. All this began many years ago when Patrick was still hunting with us.
It started when we were camping in an old popup near Lake O’ The Pines, hunting deer on a lease not far away. We were set up under a bristle of tall pines when I crawled out of bed two days after Christmas Day.
“I wish someone would pick all this up,” Wrong Willie squinted into the light and raised up on one elbow. There were clothes strewn on the bed and floor. Thermal underwear, socks, shirts, coats, vests, hunting boots and the assorted paraphernalia of an extended hunting trip covered every available square inch of space. “And someone besides me could make coffee every now and then.”
“It’s not my turn,” said Patrick. All we could see was his eyes and nose peeking over a quilt. He camped old school. “Anyway, my stomach hurts.”
“It’s never your turn.” Doc swung his feet over the edge and did his part to help pick up the room by nudging a sock under the bed with his foot.
“Why do we participate in sports that always requires us to get up before the sun rises.” Jerry Wayne hid his eyes with a forearm.
“It’s cold out there.” I lit a heater. “I say we go back to sleep, take our time this morning, poke around camp, and then hunt this evening.”
“The coffee’s ready.” Patrick sat up. “Just leave me alone until I get enough caffeine in my system to wake up.” He threw something into a pan and soon it was sizzling.
“I don’t know if I want you anywhere near the stove.” Seeing that my idea wasn’t up for a vote, I pulled on a thermal top. “My stomach is still uneasy about the supper you cooked last night.”
“You don’t know good food,” Patrick argued.
“Do too.” That was about as witty as I could get at five in the morning. “I don’t know what that gross stuff was you made for supper, but I wish you’d picked the mushrooms out.”
“Those weren’t mushrooms.”
I shuddered at what the gray lumps could have been.
“Would you two quit fighting.” Wrong Willie stood and paused to test his balance. “It’s too early and my head hurts. If I want to hear this, I’ll go home and listen to my kids.”
“What is that smell?” I asked.
“Hazelnut coffee.” Patrick scratched his stomach and poured a cup. “It’s the new flavor of the month at the feed store.”
“That’s why he shouldn’t be allowed near the stove,” Doc said. “He buys coffee at the feed store. Wonder what he buys at the coffee shop.”
“Lunch meat.” Patrick sipped at the coffee and grimaced. “I bought a fruitcake there the other day, too.”
“Don’t try to serve me fruitcake.” I said. “The only uses for those things are to weigh down trotlines and scrub burned Malt-O-Meal out of the War Department’s pots and pans.”
“Do you guys have to talk this early. How about if we just swallow this stuff and be quiet until I’m good and awake?”
“I’m awake enough to smell that stinkin’ coffee. I’d rather go back to sleep.” He opened the camper door and fanned it a couple of times to thin the smell of hazelnut.”
“Sun’s coming up.” With a groan that sounded like my granddad, Jerry Wayne leaned over to tie his shoes. “If we’re gonna get in the deer stand before daylight y’all are gonna have to hurry.”
“Try this,” Patrick said, handing me a sizzling sausage link.
I popped it into my mouth. “Tastes pretty good, kinda gritty, though.” Then I got suspicious. “Why did I get the first one?”
“Because it fell on the floor there a minute ago. Was it done?”
“I’m gonna kill you.”
Wrong Willie was dressed and ready fifteen minutes later.
“Lets go!” He shoved everyone out the door. “It’s getting light outside.” We piled into his Suburban and headed for the lease, five miles away.
“Buckle up.” I said to Patrick. “That beeping is driving me nuts.”
“No.”
“You’re supposed to wear your seatbelts.”
“No.”
“I’m gonna tell the cop you refused.”
“What cop?”
“The one there behind us with the lights on.”
We pulled over while Willie turned on the dome light. The officer walked to the door to peer inside. “Any reason for your speed this early in the morning?”
Wrong Willie looked as if he were going to cry.
“These two have been fighting all morning, they won’t help clean up the room, they fussed over breakfast, and now they’re arguing in the back seat. I don’t know how much more of this I can take.”
“Sounds like my kids.” The officer peered at us in the back seat. “Want me to take them to jail?”
“No,” said Wrong Willie. “Take me. Then I can get some peace and quiet.”
We lost ol’ Patrick a few months ago, and we all need some peace and quiet after this year, 2020. He’s the first of the original Hunting Club membership to go on ahead, and we all hope he’s blazed a good, clear trail for us to follow in the far distant future.
Happy New Year, y’all, and let’s hope 2021 is better for us all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.