It’s that time of the year again, and I’m ready to go hunting. Cold, crisp, wet, gray. I love it, though the talking heads on the boob-tube (or I guess now it’s the boob-panel/screen) call it miserable and gloomy. I guess they don’t enjoy the outdoors as I do.
I love being outside when it’s cold. Dressed in layers, I find nothing to deter me from enjoying what I want to do. If it’s raining, I put on the outerwear to turn water. To keep the rain, snow or sleet off my head and glasses, I wear a hat.
Speaking of hats, hoodies have somehow taken the place for outerwear, and of hats. I see people walking around looking like the Unabomber, and their heads still get wet because that material gets soaked.
And they’re huddled up, looking cold. I just don’t see it.
When I was still working, I’d see kids and adults go to school and work without coats on those wet, chilly mornings. It was astounding to hear them complain about the weather as they came inside, and it was all I could do not to laugh like a loon, comfortable in the appropriate clothes.
I even wore my hat (almost wrote Stetson there, but it’s a Resistol, and it looked good with a coat and tie).
Now, I confess I have one concern on chilly days. I hate for wind or cold to reach the back of my neck. I simply can’t stand it, so I either have tall collars to break the elements (in a way, I wish turtlenecks would come back, but then again, nah) or I utilize a selection of scarves, or wild rags, that I wear to keep my neck nice and toasty. I also have dozens of those “western” bandanas you can buy, (you know, the kind you see in tourist stops). I remember when I was a kid, wives used them to tie up their hair on house cleaning day.
Remem-ber house cleaning days?
Anyway, they kinda work, but for the most part, those bandanas are too short, and when tied around your neck, there are two short ends that stick out like the barbs on bobwire. They just don’t look right, so the War Department found some that are oversize. You’d think that would solve the problem, wouldn’t you?
However, the material is so stiff that after two dozen washings, they still feel like spun steel wool.
So I lean toward the silk wildrags. You’ve seen them in westerns. Those are the ones, big scarves that hang down and can be worn over the face in cold weather. Remember those Gus McCrae and Woodrow Call wore in Lonesome Dove? Or the two characters played by Ed Harris and Viggo Mortensen in the western, Appaloosa? Viggo’s character spent one whole scene tying his scarf just before the shootout.
They’re so big that I have to tie them in a certain way, or it’ll look as if I’m wearing one of the War Department’s head scarves. A little fluffy, if you know what I mean. Which is why I buy manly colors and patterns.
Bet I’ll get letters over that last sentence.
Anyway, I learned to tie those scarves with cowboy knots, like a “four-hand” which looks good, but has no give, so it’s more for Sunday dress. I learned to tie another knot from someone you might have heard from in the news for the last couple of years.
I met Forrest Fenn in his Santa Fe gallery nearly a decade ago. He’s the one who buried the cache of gold and jewels and revealed clues in a self-published memoir. Fenn tied his scarf in a different way, using a clasp and slip knot. I tried it a few times, but never got the same effect, though my neck stayed warm.
So when I’m out in the elements, I always wear a scarf, which always draws comments from the Hunting Club membership, who after a while, seem to turn their own collars up, or even ask to borrow one of my spares when the wind gets up.
I’ll be hunting in the next couple of days from this writing with the newest member of the Hunting Club, a guy some folks in Lamar County know, Constable Rick Easterwood. He might not want that fact revealed, but he joined us on a dove hunt a few weeks ago and fit perfectly, though Wrong Willie raised an eyebrow at the outset when we had a chance to talk in the field.
“The Constable sure is quiet.”
“Would you offer to say very much on your first trip with this bunch?”
“Good point. Can he shoot?”
I didn’t answer. Instead, I pointed to where our newest member was consistently shooting doubles with an over and under.
Willie watched for a moment.
“Looks like the Constable hits what he aims at. I have another question for you.”
I was trying to shoot a passing dove, and missed three times. I blamed it on Willie. “What!”
“Does he wear bandanas like you?”
“Why do you ask?”
He pointed at the scarf around my neck, though it was about 85-degrees.
“I don’t want him to look like you. I don’t think I can stand it.”
“I wear them to soak up the sweat.”
“Not the point.”
I considered several other responses, but decided I’m gonna give the Constable a big red bandana to wear the first time we go deer hunting, just to dig at Willie, then see if I can get him to comment.
The Constable and I are hunting with my runnin’ buddy, author John Gilstrap, who just flew in from Virginia. The Constable and I are taking Gilstrap to shoot his first hog, and I’ll make sure ol’ John has a scarf to stay warm because it’s gonna be gray, cold and wet.
Perfect hunting weather for those who are prepared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.