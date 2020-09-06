We were saddened to hear of the death of “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, who succumbed to colon cancer. We were saddened more by the fact that Boseman, an actor’s actor, had just hit his stride in making films that provided him both wealth and fame.
Boseman is universally known for playing T’Challa in the blockbuster film “Black Panther,” which was part of a lucrative contract he had made in 2016 with Marvel Comics. And in 2019, he signed a contract for Spike Lee’s Netflix drama “Da 5 Bloods,” which was released in June. Lee said it best when he said, “This character is heroic; he's a superhero. Who do we cast? We cast Jackie Robinson, James Brown, Thurgood Marshall and we cast T'Challa” — all roles Boseman had played.
The actor grew up in Anderson, South Carolina, attending college at Howard University and graduating in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in directing. Phylicia Rashad was both a teacher and mentor, and she helped raise funds (primarily from Denzel Washington) for Boseman and others to attend Oxford’s Mid-Summer Program, the British American Drama Academy, in London.
Boseman’s career was short, but cut a wide swath, appearing in TV roles, Broadway and film. He was diagnosed in 2016, but opted to keep the condition private. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster instructed that the statehouse flags were to be lowered to half mast Aug. 30, for one of Carolina’s own.
“The Frozen Ground” is a 2013 crime drama based on the real-life crimes of Alaska serial killer Robert Hansen. It’s pretty much what one expects these days from Nicolas Cage, whose career has been in freefall, following his Oscar for “Leaving Las Vegas.”
The interesting thing about this film is that John Cusack plays against type as Hansen. Cage plays Jack Halcombe, a detective in the Anchorage Police Department, who is trying to move his family back to the States. The body of a girl has been found, half-buried in the “bush,” another one. Halcombe is handed the case.
A young prostitute, Cindy Paulson (Vanessa Hudgens), has escaped after being abducted and raped. She claims her abductor is Hansen, but no one believes her. Hansen is, after all, one of Anchorage’s upstanding citizens. Despite some previous trouble, he has a family and a successful restaurant. Paulson isn’t considered reliable because of her background. But Halcombe believes her. He delves into two decades worth of cases of missing or murdered girls that the police failed to pursue and sees a pattern.
Hansen fits the profile. It just takes a huge effort to force the district attorney to give Halcombe a search warrant. Plus, persuading Paulson to cooperate is difficult; she’s been burned too many times.
Radha Mitchell has few lines as Halcombe’s wife. Rapper 50 Cent plays Paulson’s pimp. Made in 2013, “Frozen Ground” is one of those films you dredge up on Netflix because it’s there.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
