Several years ago I arrived at the deer lease long before the other Hunting Club membership. It was a conscious choice, because sometimes riding with someone else, or them with me, often brought other issues.
For example, if I rode with Super Cop back in the day, I knew there would be an arrest of some wrongdoer or a car chase. He’s a trouble magnet. He often arrived in the early morning hours before dawn after coming upon a car wreck with either a burning vehicle or severe injuries.
Once he left before the rest of us, but came in a day late after being involved with chasing down a felon, which resulted in a motorcycle wreck and the felon’s death.
Riding with Doc often meant leaving at somewhere around eleven at night and getting to camp by two in the morning, only to get up at four to be in the stands before daylight.
Adding Jerry Wayne to the mix involved more gear than anyone would ever need for a deer hunt, along with his OCD tendencies which often resulted in the proper placement of bags and gun cases in the truck bed. That affliction even bled over into how cans were arranged in the cooler.
Traveling with Wrong Willie or Woodrow was always the best, but there are times when they couldn’t get loose when I wanted to escape the concrete wilderness where I lived. Once Willie and I decided to stop at every historical marker between our house and the lease. It was after dark by the time we got there.
Riding with Delbert is never an option.
So on the opening day in question, I escaped the Dallas area along with about half the population of the county. The highways were thick with trucks pulling campers or trailers loaded with four-wheelers. You can always tell how involved hunters are by the gear they carry on that day.
Those with deer stands to be set up are either novices, or procrastinators.
Some carry truck-beds full of gear and no trailer, which means they’ve already been there and set everything up. Serious hunters.
I even passed one truck with two guys in the cab with a cooler between them. From my high vantage point in my own Dodge, I saw two rifle cases in the back of their pickup, along with another cooler and nothing else.
I wondered about them. Did they already have everything in place? If so, they were prepared. If not, they planned to rough it in the old way, true deer hunters.
The boys and I had already carried everything to the Breckenridge lease, so all I had was a rifle, one cooler, the sleeping bag and my homemade grub box affixed to the back of the pickup which resembled the back of an old fashioned chuckwagon.
Prepared.
It was chilly when I backed my truck into its proper place beside the bus converted into a camper, killed the engine, and stepped out to see a flock of turkeys rush away.
“Come back in the morning, and I’ll roast one of you for our supper.”
Since I’m the unofficial cook, because I refuse to eat anyone else’s cooking, I built a campfire that would provide a bed of coals for biscuits in the Dutch oven and beef stew. Later, we’d add more of the mesquite that lay all around us, and use the fire for stories, lies and contemplation.
I can’t imagine a night at any lease or camping trip without that fire. Unless it’s raining, we gather around the primitive source of safety and light to stare into the coals. I don’t know what it is, but watching the coals, and those flames, takes the tension out of anyone.
Something moved in my peripheral vision, and I saw a tom turkey slipping through the mesquites about forty yards away. Fortunately, my rifle was close. Taking a knee to steady my aim, I placed the crosshairs just where the bird’s neck curved into his back.
Crack!
The bullet hit exactly where I wanted and he dropped where he stood. His beard measured ten and a half inches.
I placed the rifle nearby and positioned my old-school aluminum chair close to the smokeless fire and opened a novel. While blue jays argued in the trees nearby, I took a deep breath and settled in for a quiet evening.
A stick cracked fifteen minutes later and a cautious buck walked slowly through the brush. When he disappeared behind a cedar, I closed the book, picked up the rifle, and snugged the stock against my shoulder.
Not in a real comfortable position, I waited as he stepped out and paused, testing the light breeze that was in my face. Apparently comfortable with passing the bus, he continued down the path taking him into the open.
He stopped and raised his nose. Something caught his interest, and he turned his head to look in the opposite direction of where I sat. Eight points. The crosshairs of my scope found that point behind his shoulder.
As if they’d traveled in a caravan, the boys arrived near dusk. The fire was bright, and beef stew simmered in my big cast-iron pot. The buck hung from a nearby limb, and the turkey was cleaned and in the cooler.
They gathered around to hear my story and when I was finished, Doc tucked a big chew into his cheek.
“I have one question.”
“What’s that?”
“Now that you have your turkey and deer, what are you gonna do the rest of the season.”
I looked up from my chair beside the fire. Beside me, my novel lay on the beverage cooler, the chuck wagon was set up only feet away, and the beef stew was almost finished. I added a mesquite limb to the fire and leaned back.
“I’m a doin’ it.”
