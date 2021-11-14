"Passing” isn’t just notable as the feature film debut of director Rebecca Hall, who also wrote the screenplay based on Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel. It’s getting buzz for being one of this season’s premium films, with a theatrical release prior to a streaming release on Netflix. It premiered at Sundance earlier this year.
“Passing” is a common term used to describe someone of color who is so light-skinned as to be perceived as white. In this, Reenie Redfield runs into an old friend, Clare, while shopping in Manhattan. She hasn’t seen her since they were childhood friends in Harlem. While Reenie married a doctor and remained in Harlem, Clare passed for white and married a wealthy, albeit crudely prejudiced white man, John Bellew. They visit briefly in Clare’s hotel room, but Reenie exits shortly after John’s return.
She is strangely unsettled after their meeting, and when Clare writes, wanting to visit, Reenie doesn’t want to open the letter. Clare’s persistence finally sees her visiting Reenie’s home uninvited. Reenie’s husband, Brian, and two sons find Clare charming, but Clare keeps Reenie continuously off balance. She wants to be best friends again. She doesn’t mind being a third wheel. She shows up for dinner, inserts herself into the couple’s social life, Reenie’s friends become her friends. Even Reenie’s maid enjoys Clare.
But the more Clare is around, the more wary is Reenie. Clare’s daughter is in boarding school in Switzerland, and her husband travels for business. Clare seems to have all the time in the world, Reenie’s world.
While at the beginning it seems as though Reenie is disapproving of Clare’s “‘passing”’ decision, toward the end Reenie can’t understand why Clare is so enchanted with being in Harlem again. And then there’s the elephant in the room. What will you do if he finds out, Reenie asks her. That’s the underlying tension. You know he will.
Brian thinks it’s important to talk to the boys about the newspaper stories of lynchings in the South. He thinks they need to know. Reenie chastises him for it. “They’re happy,” she says. “Why can’t you just let them be happy?” But she won’t tell Brian there’s danger right there in New York City.
While Clare gets most of the attention, Reenie gets the most camera time. She is played by Tessa Thompson, whom you may remember from her work in “Selma,” several of the Marvel Comics films, and the Tyler Perry film “For Colored Girls,” et al.
Clare is beautifully played by the Ethiopian/Irish actress Ruth Negga, who garnered Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for her performance as Mildred Loving in “Loving.” That 2016 American biographical drama tells the story of Richard and Mildred Loving, the plaintiffs in the 1967 U.S. Supreme Court decision Loving v. Virginia, which invalidated state laws prohibiting interracial marriage. Alexander Skarsgard has a brief but pivotal role as Clare’s husband.
I was particularly interested in watching a film directed by Rebecca Hall, Peter Hall’s daughter, previously known more for her acting. She played opposite Ben Affleck in that wonderful crime drama “The Town” (2010). She has a future in directing.
See you at the movies.
