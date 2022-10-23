It was his eyes that drew me in — focused on the distant horizon, unblinking, looking for what he was hearing. A mature Botswana male lion, the largest of the big cats in Africa, had stopped suddenly, fifteen yards away, intensely still, listening. Gazing outward, he moved his mane from side to side, passing indifferently over our near presence in the open-air jeeps. Turning to his left he moved into the meadow, gradually fading as if he were Shoeless Joe Jackson in the movie, “Field of Dreams,” his sandy coat indistinguishable from the tall grasses. When he reappeared, he knew where he was going, across the field, towards the stream. After first roaring to scare off any crocodiles, he entered the waters, swam a short distance, re-emerging to shake the water off. And, again, he disappeared into the grass, hopefully to find his mate. This was not our only encounter with the African lions, but because of his proximity, it is my strongest memory.

Since my return, I’ve been asked if we were afraid of being that close to the king of the jungle.

