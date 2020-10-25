It’s that time of the year when we finally get a good push of cool, if not cold, air. By the time you read this, those of us in north Texas will be only a day or so away from lows in the upper thirties and lower forties, with crisp days that’ll feel like fall.
I knew the weather was getting more to my liking last Saturday morning at my youngest granddaughters cheerleading event. It’s one of those things we dodged as parents with Taz and the Redhead, but grandparents tend to get pulled in the grandkid’s slipstream, like it or not.
Cheerleading at Logan’s age of six is a different definition than when they get to middle and high school. Extremely pregnant with her third, Taz found herself to be the cheerleading mom and as such, tries to corral six little girls in tiny uniforms.
It was chilly that morning, and as the War Department and I sipped coffee and watched Taz’s vain attempt to keep the girls’ attention. They tended to get lost in whatever caught their fancy at any moment, such as a passing butterfly or a passing golf cart. While the boys ran into each other in slow motion pee wee league football, the girls suddenly squealed and gathered around Lo (as we call her) who dropped to her knees.
“It’s a worm!”
More excited squeals as the others forgot their cheerleading sponsor and the game going on about three feet away. Experienced with live fish bait, Lo dug around, trying to get a grip on the worm that did it’s best to escape whatever fate towered above.
None of the others would touch it, erupting in shrill screams of pretend terror. Of course I helped by dissolving into laughter and urging the girls on to get that worm, and more, so we could go fishing.
All the parents and grandparents around me found great amusement over their antics, and most missed the next event that I absolutely loved. Glancing up, I saw more than a dozen big ol’ Canada geese winging their way overhead, likely driven into our area by the most recent cold front.
I watched them pass, so close we could see the detail in their feathers and their feet tucked up tight to their bodies, and turned to the War Department. The wide smile on her face at told me she felt the same way as I, but then I noticed we were likely the only ones who had that response. Most everyone else in sight merely glanced up, and went back to the football game.
A strange feeling washed over me when I realized they simply didn’t care about wild things in such close proximity. That wouldn’t have happened when we were kids, and it made me realize that in our urban world, more and more people are forgetting what makes life and the outdoors so wonderful.
It isn’t football games that should be so important. It isn’t basketball games, or cheerleading or any other competitive sports, but they don’t know that.
My grandkids understand the importance of the outdoors. They fish and love to hike. They’re dedicated campers, and as they get older, we’ll shoot more than their BB guns, and they’ll get the chance to hunt.
As part of a talk I give (or did before this virus arrived), I tell listeners and fans that just before World War II, this country was 80% rural and 20% urban. Today, it has more than reversed, and those who live in the cities or suburbs have drifted away from, if not forgotten, our roots.
As everyone went back to their games, I sipped coffee and looked around at the people, feeling sorry for those who haven’t experienced the outdoors as I have.
If I stuck to the abovementioned percentages, the majority of those in attendance have never experienced a quail hunt. They haven’t loaded shotguns on a frosty morning and watched the dogs hit the ground with their noses working to beat the band. They’ve never seen them point a hidden covey and wait until the hunter flushes the birds.
They’ve never heard that soft, distinctive thunder of bobwhite wings taking air.
It’s a shame that they’ll likely go on with their lives without the experience of hearing ducks jet across the sky. Other than on television, they likely won’t see greenheads turn and flare their wings to settle onto the water.
Our two-year-old, Caden, already recognizes mallards and he likes to point out their iridescent green heads. Why? Because the first thing the War Department and I did when we bought this new house was to scout around and find some nearby ponds. I’ll admit they’re manmade, here in our neighborhood, but we routinely take the kids to see the ducks, to watch them fly and let them experience even that limited wonder outdoors.
That’s where they also like to catch little bream, and the joy they experience is equivalent to one of us catching an eight-pound-bass.
Even in an urban environment, you can teach kids about the outdoors.
They recognize dove in the air, and can tell if they’re whitewing or mourning dove. They know the difference in how dove and pigeons fly, because we taught them. They know the difference between Canada geese, or specks, or snows.
In a couple of years when they’re a little older, I’ll put them in a boat down on the coast in the hopes of seeing them hook up with a big redfish or a rattling speckled trout.
At this time, my hunting options are limited. We sold the family ranch last year and I had to let the Quanah lease go, but you can bet I’ll find somewhere else to get those kids out of the city, off the concrete and (since I’m not a helicopter grandparent) into a world they can explore with and without me by their side.
Some things are more important than games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.